London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) FMR LLC and/or one or more of its direct or indirect subsidiaries And FIL Limited and/or one or more of its direct and indirect subsidiaries Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ORDINARY SHARES Date of dealing 11-February-2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 39,838,402 2.69% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 39,838,402 2.69%

THE ABOVE INCLUDES A TRANSFER IN OF 398 ORDINARY SHARES

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)