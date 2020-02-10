Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc



02/10/2020 | 04:58am EST
GIC Private Limited - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
Released 09:53 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4760C
GIC Private Limited
10 February 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

GIC Private Limited

Company dealt in

Allergan PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

07 Feb 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities -Ordinary Shares

8,501,936 (2.5888%)

-

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

-

-

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

-

-

Total

8,501,936 (2.5888%)

-

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities -Preferred Shares

-

-

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

-

-

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

-

-

Total

-

-

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

12,645 ordinary shares

USD 197.15

Sale

37,355 ordinary shares

USD 197.15

Sale

361,160 ordinary shares

USD 197.05

Sale

98,985 ordinary shares

USD 197.20

Sale

33,505 ordinary shares

USD 197.20

Sale

9,004 ordinary shares

USD 197.05

0

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure

10 Feb 2020

Contact name

Celine Loh

Telephone number

(65) 6889 8952

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

NA

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

NA

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKKKBPCBKKDBD
Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
