London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

02/24/2020 | 04:09am EST
Societe Generale SA - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
Released 09:05 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8850D
Societe Generale SA
24 February 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Société Générale S.A.

Company dealt in

Allergan plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

21/02/2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

3,084,209

0.94

61,820

0.02

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

88,000

0.03

2,179,020

0.66

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

58,500

0.02

0

0.00

Total

*5,082,414

*1.54

2,240,840

0.68

* Include the holding of 1,851,705 shares on borrow products

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit USD (Note 5)

Purchase

100

199.23

Purchase

100

199.76

Purchase

100

198.61

Purchase

2,971

198.15

Purchase

399

198.15

Purchase

15

198.15

Purchase

10

198.15

Purchase

18

198.15

Purchase

15

198.15

Purchase

28

198.15

Purchase

16

198.15

Purchase

18

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

26

198.15

Purchase

1,102

198.15

Purchase

10

198.15

Purchase

26

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

1,983

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

351

198.15

Purchase

2

198.15

Purchase

25

198.15

Purchase

10

198.15

Purchase

10

198.15

Purchase

1,182

198.15

Purchase

200

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

25

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

9

198.15

Purchase

34

198.15

Purchase

301

198.15

Purchase

3

198.15

Purchase

19

198.15

Purchase

793

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

31

198.15

Purchase

16

198.15

Purchase

38

198.15

Purchase

33

198.15

Purchase

27

198.15

Purchase

27

198.15

Purchase

13

198.15

Purchase

13

198.15

Purchase

13

198.15

Purchase

9

198.15

Purchase

181

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

29

198.15

Purchase

69

198.15

Purchase

47

198.15

Purchase

20

198.15

Purchase

150

198.15

Purchase

210

198.15

Purchase

16

198.15

Purchase

1,773

198.15

Purchase

8

198.15

Purchase

500

198.15

Purchase

42

198.15

Purchase

17

198.15

Purchase

3

198.15

Purchase

100

199.85

Purchase

100

199.47

Purchase

5

198.37

Purchase

83

198.37

Purchase

12

198.37

Purchase

1

200.15

Purchase

357

200.15

Purchase

754

200.15

Purchase

124

200.15

Purchase

1

200.15

Purchase

3,144

200.15

Purchase

5

200.15

Purchase

2,021

200.15

Purchase

125

200.15

Purchase

232

200.15

Sale

10

199.81

Sale

93

199.81

Sale

100

199.53

Sale

100

199.53

Sale

29

200.15

Sale

100

198.49

Sale

100

198.82

Sale

100

198.87

Sale

10

199.84

Sale

81

199.85

Sale

19

199.85

Sale

100

199.84

Sale

100

199.54

Sale

50

198.04

Sale

50

198.04

Sale

100

199.76

Sale

15

198.63

Sale

90

199.84

Sale

100

199.67

Sale

100

199.92

Sale

100

198.99

Sale

100

199.17

Sale

100

199.46

Sale

100

199.43

Sale

29

200.02

Sale

71

200.02

Sale

73

199.47

Sale

100

199.46

Sale

100

199.23

Sale

100

199.49

Sale

100

199

Sale

200

198.75

Sale

303

200.15

Sale

1,208

199.1823

Sale

100

198.5

Sale

100

198.04

Sale

100

198.37

Sale

100

198.32

Sale

100

199.8

Sale

100

198.71

Sale

100

198.46

Sale

31

198.32

Sale

100

199.14

Sale

100

199.14

Sale

100

199.12

Sale

100

199.73

Sale

100

199.93

Sale

100

198.55

Sale

100

198.71

Sale

6

200.15

Sale

100

199.49

Sale

100

199.55

Sale

100

199.89

Sale

5

199.36

Sale

1

199.47

Sale

100

199.74

Sale

100

198.75

Sale

100

198.83

Sale

100

199.49

Sale

100

199.85

Sale

100

199.24

Sale

100

199

Sale

100

200.15

Sale

1,000

199.167

Sale

342

199.668

Sale

6,501

200.15

Sale

238

200.15

Sale

734

200.15

Sale

1,189

200.15

Sale

98

200.15

Sale

1,379

200.15

Sale

125

200.15

Sale

3,144

200.15

Total Purchases

20,306

Total Sales

21,424

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit USD

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

Listed put-option

Expiry

50,000

N/A

American

21/02/2020

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) Yes

Date of disclosure

24/02/2020

Contact name

Société Générale - Disclosure team

Telephone number

+33 1 42 14 92 74

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANELDISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written, or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Listed Put Option

Sale

40,000

175

American options

15/01/2021

Listed Put Option

Sale

18,500

190

American options

15/01/2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given.

Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:08:03 UTC
