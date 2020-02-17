Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan only

02/17/2020 | 07:17am EST
Regulatory Story
Goldman Sachs Grp. (Non Exmpt Ent.) - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Allergan only
Released 12:09 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2328D
Goldman Sachs Grp. (Non Exmpt Ent.)
17 February 2020
FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

GOLDMAN SACHS NON EXEMPT ENTITY GROUP

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note2)

USD 0.0001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

14 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

9,658,757.032

(2.94)

7,552,207.032

(2.29)

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

3,064,238

(0.93)

5,340,487

(1.62)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

177,400

(0.05)

125,000

(0.03)

Total

12,900,395.032

(3.92)

13,017,694.032

(3.96)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction (Note 6)

Number of relevant securities (Note 7)

Price per unit (Note 5)

CFD

Reducing a short position

100

198.3200 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

336,775

198.3200 USD

CFD

Increasing a short position

23

198.3200 USD

CFD

Reducing a short position

500,000

198.3200 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

4

198.3205 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

82

198.3325 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

182

198.3325 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

41

198.3325 USD

CFD

Reducing a long position

295

198.3325 USD

CFD

Increasing a short position

25,092

198.3339 USD

CFD

Increasing a short position

600

198.4575 USD

CFD

Opening a short position

100

199.2900 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8)

Details

Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure

17 February 2020

Contact name

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ALLERGAN PLC

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Call Option

Sold

50,000

200.0000 USD

AMER

15/05/2020

Put Option

Sold

16,500

160.0000 USD

AMER

21/02/2020

Put Option

Sold

35,900

160.0000 USD

AMER

21/02/2020

Put Option

Sold

50,000

180.0000 USD

AMER

15/05/2020

Put Option

Purchased

75,000

185.0000 USD

AMER

21/08/2020

Put Option

Sold

75,000

185.0000 USD

AMER

15/05/2020

Swap

Sold

509

0.0000

N/A

17/07/2020

Swap

Sold

588

0.0000

N/A

30/06/2020

Swap

Sold

594

0.0000

N/A

29/07/2020

Swap

Sold

594

0.0000

N/A

28/07/2020

Swap

Sold

594

0.0000

N/A

22/07/2020

Swap

Sold

615

0.0000

N/A

24/07/2020

Swap

Sold

688

0.0000

N/A

29/04/2020

Swap

Sold

763

0.0000

N/A

30/06/2020

Swap

Sold

849

0.0000

N/A

27/07/2020

Swap

Sold

884

0.0000

N/A

24/07/2020

Swap

Sold

952

0.0000

N/A

02/02/2021

Swap

Sold

1,002

0.0000

N/A

21/01/2021

Swap

Sold

1,019

0.0000

N/A

22/07/2020

Swap

Sold

1,022

0.0000

N/A

28/10/2020

Swap

Sold

1,022

0.0000

N/A

03/02/2021

Swap

Sold

1,022

0.0000

N/A

29/01/2021

Swap

Sold

1,023

0.0000

N/A

23/10/2020

Swap

Sold

1,448

0.0000

N/A

10/11/2020

Swap

Sold

1,698

0.0000

N/A

22/07/2020

Swap

Sold

2,057

0.0000

N/A

30/06/2020

Swap

Sold

2,340

0.0000

N/A

24/07/2020

Swap

Sold

2,632

0.0000

N/A

03/08/2020

Swap

Sold

2,675

0.0000

N/A

05/01/2021

Swap

Sold

2,869

0.0000

N/A

15/07/2020

Swap

Sold

6,659

0.0000

N/A

18/08/2020

Swap

Sold

13,915

0.0000

N/A

26/08/2020

Swap

Sold

21,600

0.0000

N/A

26/08/2020

Swap^

Purchased

70,000

0.0000

N/A

15/04/2020

Swap

Sold

101,755

0.0000

N/A

26/08/2020

Swap^

Purchased

116,000

0.0000

N/A

13/04/2020

Swap

Sold

154,746

0.0000

N/A

21/10/2020

Swap

Sold

157,950

0.0000

N/A

26/08/2020

Swap^

Sold

210,000

0.0000

N/A

11/05/2020

Swap^

Purchased

210,000

0.0000

N/A

11/05/2020

Swap^

Purchased

210,000

0.0000

N/A

11/05/2020

Swap^

Purchased

256,000

0.0000

N/A

23/03/2020

Swap^

Purchased

309,000

0.0000

N/A

18/06/2020

Swap^

Purchased

383,000

0.0000

N/A

10/03/2020

Swap^

Purchased

431,000

0.0000

N/A

13/03/2020

Swap^

Purchased

497,000

0.0000

N/A

12/03/2020

Swap^

Purchased

498,000

0.0000

N/A

08/05/2020

^Please note this product is part of a basket of securities for which ALLERGAN PLC is a component


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESFMFEWESSESE
Form 8.3 - Allergan only - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:16:03 UTC
