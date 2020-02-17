|
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan only
02/17/2020 | 07:17am EST
Goldman Sachs Grp. (Non Exmpt Ent.) - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Allergan only
Released 12:09 17-Feb-2020
RNS Number : 2328D
Goldman Sachs Grp. (Non Exmpt Ent.)
17 February 2020
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
GOLDMAN SACHS NON EXEMPT ENTITY GROUP
|
Company dealt in
|
ALLERGAN PLC
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note2)
|
USD 0.0001 ordinary shares
|
Date of dealing
|
14 February 2020
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
9,658,757.032
|
(2.94)
|
7,552,207.032
|
(2.29)
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
3,064,238
|
(0.93)
|
5,340,487
|
(1.62)
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
177,400
|
(0.05)
|
125,000
|
(0.03)
|
Total
|
12,900,395.032
|
(3.92)
|
13,017,694.032
|
(3.96)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction (Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities (Note 7)
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
CFD
|
Reducing a short position
|
100
|
198.3200 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
336,775
|
198.3200 USD
|
CFD
|
Increasing a short position
|
23
|
198.3200 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a short position
|
500,000
|
198.3200 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
4
|
198.3205 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
82
|
198.3325 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
182
|
198.3325 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
41
|
198.3325 USD
|
CFD
|
Reducing a long position
|
295
|
198.3325 USD
|
CFD
|
Increasing a short position
|
25,092
|
198.3339 USD
|
CFD
|
Increasing a short position
|
600
|
198.4575 USD
|
CFD
|
Opening a short position
|
100
|
199.2900 USD
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Product name,e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Nature of transaction (Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
NONE
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Date of disclosure
|
17 February 2020
|
Contact name
|
Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette
|
Telephone number
|
+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
ALLERGAN PLC
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
|
|
Product name,e.g. call option
|
Written or purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates
|
Exercise price (Note 2)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Call Option
|
Sold
|
50,000
|
200.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
15/05/2020
|
Put Option
|
Sold
|
16,500
|
160.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
21/02/2020
|
Put Option
|
Sold
|
35,900
|
160.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
21/02/2020
|
Put Option
|
Sold
|
50,000
|
180.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
15/05/2020
|
Put Option
|
Purchased
|
75,000
|
185.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
21/08/2020
|
Put Option
|
Sold
|
75,000
|
185.0000 USD
|
AMER
|
15/05/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
509
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
17/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
588
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
30/06/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
594
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
29/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
594
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
28/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
594
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
22/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
615
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
24/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
688
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
29/04/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
763
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
30/06/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
849
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
27/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
884
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
24/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
952
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
02/02/2021
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,002
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
21/01/2021
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,019
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
22/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,022
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
28/10/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,022
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
03/02/2021
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,022
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
29/01/2021
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,023
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
23/10/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,448
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
10/11/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
1,698
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
22/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
2,057
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
30/06/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
2,340
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
24/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
2,632
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
03/08/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
2,675
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
05/01/2021
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
2,869
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
15/07/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
6,659
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
18/08/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
13,915
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
26/08/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
21,600
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
26/08/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
70,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
15/04/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
101,755
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
26/08/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
116,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
13/04/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
154,746
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
21/10/2020
|
Swap
|
Sold
|
157,950
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
26/08/2020
|
Swap^
|
Sold
|
210,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
11/05/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
210,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
11/05/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
210,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
11/05/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
256,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
23/03/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
309,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
18/06/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
383,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
10/03/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
431,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
13/03/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
497,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
12/03/2020
|
Swap^
|
Purchased
|
498,000
|
0.0000
|
N/A
|
08/05/2020
^Please note this product is part of a basket of securities for which ALLERGAN PLC is a component
