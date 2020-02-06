London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc

Log in
Form 8.3 - Allergan plc

02/06/2020 | 03:07am EST
Regulatory Story
Societe Generale SA - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
Released 08:00 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1777C
Societe Generale SA
06 February 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Société Générale S.A.

Company dealt in

Allergan plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

05/02/2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

2,471,863

0.75

53,877

0.02

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0

0.00

1,254,538

0.38

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

108,500

0.03

0

0.00

Total

*4,206,658

*1.28

1,308,415

0.40

* Include the holding of 1,626,295 shares on borrow products

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit USD (Note 5)

Purchase

100

192.26

Purchase

100

192.11

Purchase

100

191.9

Purchase

100

191.78

Purchase

951

192.1

Purchase

192

192.1

Purchase

52

192.1

Purchase

4

192.05

Purchase

100

192.28

Purchase

46

192.18

Purchase

54

192.18

Purchase

100

191.87

Purchase

100

192.01

Purchase

100

192.14

Purchase

30

191.78

Purchase

1,523

192.208024

Purchase

1,100

192.150773

Purchase

400

192.235

Purchase

200

192.1

Purchase

1,000

192.096

Purchase

600

175.9892

Purchase

108

192.1

Purchase

300

192.1

Purchase

951

192.1

Purchase

52

192.1

Purchase

985

192.1

Purchase

1,400

192.323157

Purchase

2,955

192.1

Purchase

600

192.091667

Sale

100

191.72

Sale

100

191.5

Sale

100

191.5

Sale

24

191.5

Sale

46

191.5

Sale

98

192.01

Sale

10

190.98

Sale

99

190.97

Sale

99

190.97

Sale

90

190.97

Sale

1

190.97

Sale

70

191.68

Sale

100

191.68

Sale

100

191.66

Sale

17

191.66

Sale

83

191.66

Sale

100

191.66

Sale

100

191.66

Sale

100

191.68

Sale

70

190.95

Sale

100

191.96

Sale

69

191.96

Sale

105

192.1

Sale

100

190.77

Sale

100

190.77

Sale

100

190.77

Sale

100

191.68

Sale

100

191.76

Sale

100

191.85

Sale

100

191.07

Sale

49

190.97

Sale

51

190.97

Sale

100

190.97

Sale

100

190.97

Sale

100

191.68

Sale

100

191.64

Sale

34

191.82

Sale

84

191.7

Sale

16

191.7

Sale

66

192.43

Sale

259

192.235529

Sale

6

190.798

Sale

500

192.1

Sale

100

192.16

Sale

100

192.25

Sale

300

192.1

Sale

108

192.1

Sale

1,003

192.1

Sale

4,925

192.1

Sale

105

192.26

Total Purchases

14,303

Total Sales

10,587

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit USD

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) Yes

Date of disclosure

06/02/2020

Contact name

Société Générale - Disclosure team

Telephone number

+33 1 42 14 92 74

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANELDISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written, or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Listed Put Option

Sale

50,000

150

American options

21/02/2020

Listed Put Option

Sale

40,000

175

American options

15/01/2021

Listed Put Option

Sale

18,500

190

American options

15/01/2021

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the

Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESSASWMESSEIE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - Allergan plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 08:06:05 UTC
