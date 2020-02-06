London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

Product name, e.g. call option Written, or purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Listed Put Option Sale 50,000 150 American options 21/02/2020 Listed Put Option Sale 40,000 175 American options 15/01/2021 Listed Put Option Sale 18,500 190 American options 15/01/2021

Notes

1.

Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form. 2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the

Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.