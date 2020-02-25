Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:25am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC
Released 15:22 25-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0964E
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
25 February 2020

AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 3(a)

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the

dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES

Date of dealing

21 FEBRUARY 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security

dealt in(Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,132,639

1.56

27

0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0

0.00

0

0.00

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0

0.00

4,400

0.00

Total

5,132,639

1.56

4,427

0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the

class dealt in (Note 3)

_Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

PURCHASE

1

198.5900 USD

PURCHASE

18

199.0605 USD

PURCHASE

25

199.0605 USD

PURCHASE

16

199.0605 USD

PURCHASE

2

199.0690 USD

PURCHASE

35

199.1973 USD

PURCHASE

6

199.3469 USD

PURCHASE

20

199.7390 USD

PURCHASE

4

199.8173 USD

PURCHASE

1

199.8336 USD

PURCHASE

2

199.8336 USD

PURCHASE

1

199.8336 USD

PURCHASE

4

199.8336 USD

PURCHASE

32

199.8350 USD

PURCHASE

56

199.8351 USD

PURCHASE

4

199.8354 USD

PURCHASE

1

199.8354 USD

PURCHASE

2

199.8367 USD

PURCHASE

7

199.8381 USD

PURCHASE

15

199.8381 USD

PURCHASE

9

199.8381 USD

PURCHASE

8

199.8381 USD

PURCHASE

3

199.8381 USD

PURCHASE

3

199.8383 USD

PURCHASE

6

199.8398 USD

PURCHASE

1

199.8398 USD

PURCHASE

1

199.8400 USD

SALE

100

200.0000 USD

SALE

100

200.0000 USD

SALE

136

198.1500 USD

SALE

60

198.1500 USD

SALE

32

198.2267 USD

SALE

41

198.4581 USD

SALE

23

198.4600 USD

SALE

12

198.6157 USD

SALE

6

198.6712 USD

SALE

2

198.8019 USD

SALE

108

198.8200 USD

SALE

10

198.8689 USD

SALE

10

199.0924 USD

SALE

34

199.1752 USD

SALE

31

199.2504 USD

SALE

11

199.3300 USD

SALE

2

199.3300 USD

SALE

1

199.3500 USD

SALE

2

199.3547 USD

SALE

2

199.3600 USD

SALE

14

199.3614 USD

SALE

2

199.3895 USD

SALE

15

199.4200 USD

SALE

22

199.4623 USD

SALE

30

199.4900 USD

SALE

26

199.5363 USD

SALE

15

199.5437 USD

SALE

17

199.6100 USD

SALE

36

199.6163 USD

SALE

5

199.6658 USD

SALE

9

199.6750 USD

SALE

1

199.6845 USD

SALE

3

199.7500 USD

SALE

1

199.7506 USD

SALE

1

199.7506 USD

SALE

14

199.7506 USD

SALE

15

199.7650 USD

SALE

24

199.7650 USD

SALE

20

199.7650 USD

SALE

54

199.7650 USD

SALE

27

199.7650 USD

SALE

3

199.7650 USD

SALE

2

199.7650 USD

SALE

15

199.7650 USD

SALE

64

199.7650 USD

SALE

59

199.7650 USD

SALE

4

199.7650 USD

SALE

58

199.7650 USD

SALE

71

199.7650 USD

SALE

15

199.7650 USD

SALE

12

199.7650 USD

SALE

4

199.7650 USD

SALE

8

199.7661 USD

SALE

3

199.7661 USD

SALE

13

199.7700 USD

SALE

1

199.7700 USD

SALE

2

199.7700 USD

SALE

2

199.7700 USD

SALE

2

199.7700 USD

SALE

1

199.7700 USD

SALE

16

199.7700 USD

SALE

3

199.7700 USD

SALE

1

199.7700 USD

SALE

16

199.7700 USD

SALE

1

199.7700 USD

SALE

2

199.7700 USD

SALE

71

199.7700 USD

SALE

5

199.7700 USD

SALE

8

199.7700 USD

SALE

13

199.7700 USD

SALE

17

199.7753 USD

SALE

32

199.7753 USD

SALE

9

199.7753 USD

SALE

56

199.7770 USD

SALE

30

199.7770 USD

SALE

11

199.7770 USD

SALE

5

199.7770 USD

SALE

99

199.7775 USD

SALE

82

199.7775 USD

SALE

2

199.7795 USD

SALE

9

199.7795 USD

SALE

2

199.7795 USD

SALE

4

199.7884 USD

SALE

5

199.8150 USD

SALE

11

199.9500 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates

(Note 7)

Exercise

Price

Type, e.g.

American,

European etc

Expiry

Date

Option money

paid/received

per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per

unit (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing

and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated.

NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9)

YES

Date of disclosure

25 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10)

Advisory

Notes

1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.

2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.

4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.

6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.

7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .

8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .

9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.

10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product Name

e.g. call option

Written or Purchased

Number of relevant securities to which

the option or

derivative relates

Exercise

Price

(Note 2)

Type, e.g.

American,

European etc.

Expiry

Date

CALL

WRITTEN

100

205.00 USD

American

28/02/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

21/08/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

175.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

200

190.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

200

170.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

180.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

185.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

600

185.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

210.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

200

175.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

200

175.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

15/05/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

2000

200.00 USD

American

15/05/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

200.00 USD

American

21/02/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

200.00 USD

American

21/02/2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEPPURGPUPUGAA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 15:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aVerizon achieves 4.2 Gbps on its live 5G network
GL
10:48aKBRA Releases Research – Airlines and the Nuanced Role of Sovereigns in Credit
BU
10:47aTECK RESOURCES : Clean Energy Canada - Teck withdrawal of Frontier creates space for climate cooperation
AQ
10:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Distribution
PU
10:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK TRANSCONTAINER : EGM Agenda
PU
10:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : 0 7/8% Treasury Gilt 2029
PU
10:46aMASTERCARD : Banga to become exec chairman, Miebach tapped as CEO
AQ
10:46aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Grab raises $850M from MUFG, TIS to boost fintech
AQ
10:46aFoam-Based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2020-2024 | Growing Number of Fashion-conscious Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aSonoco Announces Industrial and Consumer Packaging Organizational Updates
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group