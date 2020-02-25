London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC

AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 3(a)

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES Date of dealing 21 FEBRUARY 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security

dealt in(Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 5,132,639 1.56 27 0.00 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0 0.00 4,400 0.00 Total 5,132,639 1.56 4,427 0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the

class dealt in (Note 3)

_Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A N/A N/A N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A N/A N/A N/A Total N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) PURCHASE 1 198.5900 USD PURCHASE 18 199.0605 USD PURCHASE 25 199.0605 USD PURCHASE 16 199.0605 USD PURCHASE 2 199.0690 USD PURCHASE 35 199.1973 USD PURCHASE 6 199.3469 USD PURCHASE 20 199.7390 USD PURCHASE 4 199.8173 USD PURCHASE 1 199.8336 USD PURCHASE 2 199.8336 USD PURCHASE 1 199.8336 USD PURCHASE 4 199.8336 USD PURCHASE 32 199.8350 USD PURCHASE 56 199.8351 USD PURCHASE 4 199.8354 USD PURCHASE 1 199.8354 USD PURCHASE 2 199.8367 USD PURCHASE 7 199.8381 USD PURCHASE 15 199.8381 USD PURCHASE 9 199.8381 USD PURCHASE 8 199.8381 USD PURCHASE 3 199.8381 USD PURCHASE 3 199.8383 USD PURCHASE 6 199.8398 USD PURCHASE 1 199.8398 USD PURCHASE 1 199.8400 USD SALE 100 200.0000 USD SALE 100 200.0000 USD SALE 136 198.1500 USD SALE 60 198.1500 USD SALE 32 198.2267 USD SALE 41 198.4581 USD SALE 23 198.4600 USD SALE 12 198.6157 USD SALE 6 198.6712 USD SALE 2 198.8019 USD SALE 108 198.8200 USD SALE 10 198.8689 USD SALE 10 199.0924 USD SALE 34 199.1752 USD SALE 31 199.2504 USD SALE 11 199.3300 USD SALE 2 199.3300 USD SALE 1 199.3500 USD SALE 2 199.3547 USD SALE 2 199.3600 USD SALE 14 199.3614 USD SALE 2 199.3895 USD SALE 15 199.4200 USD SALE 22 199.4623 USD SALE 30 199.4900 USD SALE 26 199.5363 USD SALE 15 199.5437 USD SALE 17 199.6100 USD SALE 36 199.6163 USD SALE 5 199.6658 USD SALE 9 199.6750 USD SALE 1 199.6845 USD SALE 3 199.7500 USD SALE 1 199.7506 USD SALE 1 199.7506 USD SALE 14 199.7506 USD SALE 15 199.7650 USD SALE 24 199.7650 USD SALE 20 199.7650 USD SALE 54 199.7650 USD SALE 27 199.7650 USD SALE 3 199.7650 USD SALE 2 199.7650 USD SALE 15 199.7650 USD SALE 64 199.7650 USD SALE 59 199.7650 USD SALE 4 199.7650 USD SALE 58 199.7650 USD SALE 71 199.7650 USD SALE 15 199.7650 USD SALE 12 199.7650 USD SALE 4 199.7650 USD SALE 8 199.7661 USD SALE 3 199.7661 USD SALE 13 199.7700 USD SALE 1 199.7700 USD SALE 2 199.7700 USD SALE 2 199.7700 USD SALE 2 199.7700 USD SALE 1 199.7700 USD SALE 16 199.7700 USD SALE 3 199.7700 USD SALE 1 199.7700 USD SALE 16 199.7700 USD SALE 1 199.7700 USD SALE 2 199.7700 USD SALE 71 199.7700 USD SALE 5 199.7700 USD SALE 8 199.7700 USD SALE 13 199.7700 USD SALE 17 199.7753 USD SALE 32 199.7753 USD SALE 9 199.7753 USD SALE 56 199.7770 USD SALE 30 199.7770 USD SALE 11 199.7770 USD SALE 5 199.7770 USD SALE 99 199.7775 USD SALE 82 199.7775 USD SALE 2 199.7795 USD SALE 9 199.7795 USD SALE 2 199.7795 USD SALE 4 199.7884 USD SALE 5 199.8150 USD SALE 11 199.9500 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise Price Type, e.g. American, European etc Expiry Date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure 25 FEBRUARY 2020 Contact Name Craig Horsley Telephone Number +44(141) 245 7736 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ABBVIE INC. If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10) Advisory

Notes

1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.

2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.

4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.

6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.

7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .

8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .

9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.

10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product Name e.g. call option Written or Purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise Price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry Date CALL WRITTEN 100 205.00 USD American 28/02/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 175.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 190.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 170.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 180.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 185.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 185.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 210.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 175.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 175.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 200.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 200.00 USD American 21/02/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 200.00 USD American 21/02/2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.