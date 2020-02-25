London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC

AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 3(a)
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
ALLERGAN PLC
|
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES
|
Date of dealing
|
21 FEBRUARY 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security
dealt in(Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
5,132,639
|
1.56
|
27
|
0.00
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
0
|
0.00
|
4,400
|
0.00
|
Total
|
5,132,639
|
1.56
|
4,427
|
0.00
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the
class dealt in (Note 3)
|
_Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
198.5900 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
199.0605 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
25
|
199.0605 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
16
|
199.0605 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
199.0690 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
35
|
199.1973 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
6
|
199.3469 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
20
|
199.7390 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
199.8173 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
199.8336 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
199.8336 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
199.8336 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
199.8336 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
32
|
199.8350 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
56
|
199.8351 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
199.8354 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
199.8354 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
199.8367 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
199.8381 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
15
|
199.8381 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
199.8381 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
8
|
199.8381 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
199.8381 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
199.8383 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
6
|
199.8398 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
199.8398 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
199.8400 USD
|
SALE
|
100
|
200.0000 USD
|
SALE
|
100
|
200.0000 USD
|
SALE
|
136
|
198.1500 USD
|
SALE
|
60
|
198.1500 USD
|
SALE
|
32
|
198.2267 USD
|
SALE
|
41
|
198.4581 USD
|
SALE
|
23
|
198.4600 USD
|
SALE
|
12
|
198.6157 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
198.6712 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
198.8019 USD
|
SALE
|
108
|
198.8200 USD
|
SALE
|
10
|
198.8689 USD
|
SALE
|
10
|
199.0924 USD
|
SALE
|
34
|
199.1752 USD
|
SALE
|
31
|
199.2504 USD
|
SALE
|
11
|
199.3300 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.3300 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.3500 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.3547 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.3600 USD
|
SALE
|
14
|
199.3614 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.3895 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
199.4200 USD
|
SALE
|
22
|
199.4623 USD
|
SALE
|
30
|
199.4900 USD
|
SALE
|
26
|
199.5363 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
199.5437 USD
|
SALE
|
17
|
199.6100 USD
|
SALE
|
36
|
199.6163 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
199.6658 USD
|
SALE
|
9
|
199.6750 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.6845 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
199.7500 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7506 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7506 USD
|
SALE
|
14
|
199.7506 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
24
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
20
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
54
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
27
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
64
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
59
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
58
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
71
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
12
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
199.7650 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
199.7661 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
199.7661 USD
|
SALE
|
13
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
16
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
16
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
71
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
13
|
199.7700 USD
|
SALE
|
17
|
199.7753 USD
|
SALE
|
32
|
199.7753 USD
|
SALE
|
9
|
199.7753 USD
|
SALE
|
56
|
199.7770 USD
|
SALE
|
30
|
199.7770 USD
|
SALE
|
11
|
199.7770 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
199.7770 USD
|
SALE
|
99
|
199.7775 USD
|
SALE
|
82
|
199.7775 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7795 USD
|
SALE
|
9
|
199.7795 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
199.7795 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
199.7884 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
199.8150 USD
|
SALE
|
11
|
199.9500 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)
|
Product name, e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc
|
Number of securities to which the option relates
(Note 7)
|
Exercise
Price
|
Type, e.g.
American,
European etc
|
Expiry
Date
|
Option money
paid/received
per unit
(Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name, e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Nature of transaction (Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
|
NONE
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9)
|
YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
25 FEBRUARY 2020
|
Contact Name
|
Craig Horsley
|
Telephone Number
|
+44(141) 245 7736
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10)
|
Advisory
Notes
1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.
2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.
3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.
4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.
5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.
6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.
7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .
8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .
9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.
10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product Name
e.g. call option
|
Written or Purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which
the option or
derivative relates
|
Exercise
Price
(Note 2)
|
Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|
Expiry
Date
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
205.00 USD
|
American
|
28/02/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
21/08/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
190.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
170.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
180.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
185.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
600
|
185.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
210.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
15/05/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
2000
|
200.00 USD
|
American
|
15/05/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
200.00 USD
|
American
|
21/02/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
200.00 USD
|
American
|
21/02/2020
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.