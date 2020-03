MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Replacment of ABBVIE INC 0 03/11/2020 | 09:59am EDT Send by mail :

RNS Number : 8072F Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC 11 March 2020 AMENDMENT Section 2(a) & 3(a) FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Company dealt in ABBVIE INC. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 COMMON STOCK Date of dealing 04 MARCH 2020 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in(Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 14,907,622 1.01 1,833,892 0.12 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 34,400 0.00 831,000 0.06 Total 14,942,022 1.01 2,664,892 0.18 (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) _Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A N/A N/A N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A N/A N/A N/A Total N/A N/A N/A N/A 3. DEALINGS (Note 3) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) PURCHASE 2 89.0000 USD PURCHASE 43 89.0000 USD PURCHASE 15 89.0000 USD PURCHASE 52 89.3090 USD PURCHASE 25 89.3100 USD PURCHASE 14 89.3550 USD PURCHASE 4 89.3736 USD PURCHASE 50 89.4307 USD PURCHASE 8 89.4384 USD PURCHASE 22 89.4497 USD PURCHASE 50 89.4501 USD PURCHASE 7 89.4650 USD PURCHASE 12 89.4884 USD PURCHASE 14 89.4900 USD PURCHASE 10 89.4900 USD PURCHASE 20 89.4900 USD PURCHASE 40 89.4900 USD PURCHASE 2 89.5036 USD PURCHASE 300 89.5036 USD PURCHASE 110 89.5036 USD PURCHASE 50 89.5068 USD PURCHASE 29 89.5109 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5125 USD PURCHASE 77 89.5244 USD PURCHASE 5 89.5300 USD PURCHASE 50 89.5305 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5306 USD PURCHASE 15 89.5549 USD PURCHASE 1 89.5581 USD PURCHASE 300 89.5650 USD PURCHASE 15 89.5668 USD PURCHASE 2 89.5749 USD PURCHASE 25 89.5750 USD PURCHASE 60 89.5837 USD PURCHASE 15 89.5850 USD PURCHASE 200 89.5857 USD PURCHASE 300 89.5857 USD PURCHASE 9 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 34 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 22 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 14 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 87 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 44 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 101 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 11 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 165 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 15 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 32 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 8 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 8 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 5 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 354 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 95 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 11 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 117 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 198 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 42 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 252 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 215 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 26 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 6 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 128 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 102 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 69 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 97 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 20 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 8 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 40 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 74 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 6 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 33 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 33 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 52 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 74 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 374 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 77 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 55 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 186 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 34 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 118 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 50 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 18 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 64 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 251 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 251 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 46 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 30 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 29 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 24 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 82 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 82 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 8 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 202 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 19 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 11 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 40 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 259 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 274 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 73 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 188 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 59 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 59 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 116 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 117 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 22 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 42 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 156 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 42 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 207 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 46 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 71 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 443 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 11 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 29 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 230 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 71 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 39 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 89 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 227 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 37 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 76 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 28 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 109 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 35 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 51 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 38 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 17 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 13 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 9 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 46 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 75 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 49 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 47 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 23 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 37 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 85 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 22 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 41 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 213 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 112 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 66 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 38 89.5900 USD PURCHASE 96 89.6036 USD PURCHASE 27 89.6200 USD PURCHASE 11 89.6207 USD PURCHASE 100 89.6343 USD PURCHASE 40 89.6539 USD PURCHASE 3 89.6584 USD PURCHASE 66 89.6636 USD PURCHASE 25 89.6650 USD PURCHASE 2 89.6684 USD PURCHASE 50 89.6800 USD PURCHASE 100 89.6850 USD PURCHASE 1,000 89.6989 USD PURCHASE 100 89.7173 USD PURCHASE 10 89.7200 USD PURCHASE 130 89.7209 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7317 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 12 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 23 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 27 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 22 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 12 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 1 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 12 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 1 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 1 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 54 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 8 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 22 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 35 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 17 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 10 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 17 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 35 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 19 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 10 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 15 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 14 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 20 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 9 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 10 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 7 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 23 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 8 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 12 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 36 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 9 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 16 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 25 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 7 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 13 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 49 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 21 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 6 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 9 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 1 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 19 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 8 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 13 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 3 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 47 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 2 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 4 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 20 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 9 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 11 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 5 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 7 89.7572 USD PURCHASE 75 89.7841 USD PURCHASE 35 89.7879 USD PURCHASE 15 89.7884 USD PURCHASE 200 89.7899 USD PURCHASE 92 89.8036 USD PURCHASE 1,000 89.8232 USD PURCHASE 7 89.8284 USD PURCHASE 9 89.8300 USD PURCHASE 7 89.8300 USD PURCHASE 15 89.8473 USD PURCHASE 15 89.8484 USD PURCHASE 36 89.8550 USD PURCHASE 12 89.8580 USD PURCHASE 13 89.8600 USD PURCHASE 158 89.8673 USD PURCHASE 3 89.8684 USD PURCHASE 17 89.8800 USD PURCHASE 50 89.9125 USD PURCHASE 30 89.9173 USD PURCHASE 48 89.9271 USD PURCHASE 9 89.9490 USD PURCHASE 7 89.9548 USD PURCHASE 100 89.9600 USD PURCHASE 30 89.9600 USD PURCHASE 2,344 90.8186 USD PURCHASE 100 90.0200 USD PURCHASE 50 90.0304 USD PURCHASE 31 90.0600 USD PURCHASE 31 90.0914 USD PURCHASE 100 90.0938 USD PURCHASE 85 90.1400 USD PURCHASE 75 90.1404 USD PURCHASE 100 90.2390 USD PURCHASE 795 90.2550 USD PURCHASE 100 90.2700 USD PURCHASE 66 90.2800 USD PURCHASE 100 90.2969 USD PURCHASE 49 90.3400 USD PURCHASE 50 90.4162 USD PURCHASE 80 90.4204 USD PURCHASE 21 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 32 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 7 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 50 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 10 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 22 90.4286 USD PURCHASE 8 90.4400 USD PURCHASE 14 90.4400 USD PURCHASE 74 90.4505 USD PURCHASE 102 90.4709 USD PURCHASE 25 90.5050 USD PURCHASE 59 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 17 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 28 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 66 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 66 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 142 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 122 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 98 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 46 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 28 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 222 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 75 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 36 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 9 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 25 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 9 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 22 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 367 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 625 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 365 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 16 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 17 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 12 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 12 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 47 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 33 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 23 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 80 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 9 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 42 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 16 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 16 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 61 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 17 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 28 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 9 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 31 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 17 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 20 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 39 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 12 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 62 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 15 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 38 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 1 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 2 90.5317 USD PURCHASE 76 90.5320 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5468 USD PURCHASE 30 90.5648 USD PURCHASE 250 90.5650 USD PURCHASE 14 90.5700 USD PURCHASE 20 90.5768 USD PURCHASE 100 90.5806 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 64 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 15 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 20 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 104 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 15 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 23 90.5810 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 7 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 62 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 23 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 5 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 27 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 12 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 22 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 8 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 27 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 6 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 3 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 37 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 11 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 10 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 4 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 13 90.5812 USD PURCHASE 65 90.5824 USD PURCHASE 18 90.5900 USD PURCHASE 20 90.5900 USD PURCHASE 50 90.5936 USD PURCHASE 6 90.6084 USD PURCHASE 7 90.6170 USD PURCHASE 300 90.6199 USD PURCHASE 61 90.6237 USD PURCHASE 58 90.6600 USD PURCHASE 48 90.6700 USD PURCHASE 49 90.6700 USD PURCHASE 55 90.6744 USD PURCHASE 5 90.6784 USD PURCHASE 100 90.6858 USD PURCHASE 500 90.7689 USD PURCHASE 103 90.7722 USD PURCHASE 62 90.7939 USD PURCHASE 72 90.7950 USD PURCHASE 53 90.8000 USD PURCHASE 225 90.8059 USD PURCHASE 30 90.8168 USD PURCHASE 300 90.8579 USD PURCHASE 2 90.8900 USD PURCHASE 1 90.8950 USD PURCHASE 500 90.9244 USD PURCHASE 6 90.9284 USD PURCHASE 3 90.9400 USD PURCHASE 32 91.2500 USD PURCHASE 550 91.2550 USD PURCHASE 59 91.2767 USD PURCHASE 100 91.3261 USD PURCHASE 20 91.3484 USD PURCHASE 8 91.3650 USD PURCHASE 13 91.3684 USD PURCHASE 4 91.4438 USD PURCHASE 32 91.5650 USD PURCHASE 5 91.5699 USD PURCHASE 7 91.5850 USD PURCHASE 272 91.5950 USD PURCHASE 17 91.6000 USD PURCHASE 2 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 6 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 1 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 2 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 6 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 10 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 34 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 3 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 1 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 4 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 10 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 2 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 1 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 3 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 3 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 2 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 8 91.6124 USD PURCHASE 54 91.7204 USD PURCHASE 70 91.7336 USD PURCHASE 50 91.7358 USD PURCHASE 108 91.7638 USD PURCHASE 17 91.8100 USD SALE 57 89.0000 USD SALE 7 89.0000 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 16 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 8 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 16 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 8 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 19 89.2660 USD SALE 24 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 10 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 7 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 18 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 16 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 8 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 7 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 9 89.2660 USD SALE 15 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 24 89.2660 USD SALE 24 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 7 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 9 89.2660 USD SALE 8 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 6 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 20 89.2660 USD SALE 9 89.2660 USD SALE 22 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 24 89.2660 USD SALE 8 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 9 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 23 89.2660 USD SALE 7 89.2660 USD SALE 14 89.2660 USD SALE 18 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 4 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 13 89.2660 USD SALE 5 89.2660 USD SALE 2 89.2660 USD SALE 1 89.2660 USD SALE 3 89.2660 USD SALE 600 89.3444 USD SALE 4 89.3874 USD SALE 5 89.3909 USD SALE 14 89.3963 USD SALE 355 89.3964 USD SALE 23 89.4010 USD SALE 308 89.4054 USD SALE 65 89.4600 USD SALE 1,800 89.4601 USD SALE 1 89.5294 USD SALE 4 89.5600 USD SALE 2 89.5600 USD SALE 4 89.5600 USD SALE 6 89.5600 USD SALE 2 89.5600 USD SALE 13 89.5600 USD SALE 25 89.5700 USD SALE 1 89.5700 USD SALE 1 89.5723 USD SALE 77 89.5727 USD SALE 1 89.5732 USD SALE 23 89.5732 USD SALE 19 89.5732 USD SALE 2 89.5732 USD SALE 17 89.5732 USD SALE 7 89.5732 USD SALE 3 89.5732 USD SALE 5 89.5732 USD SALE 5 89.5732 USD SALE 27 89.5737 USD SALE 70 89.5737 USD SALE 2 89.5737 USD SALE 12 89.5737 USD SALE 8 89.5737 USD SALE 2 89.5737 USD SALE 2 89.5737 USD SALE 2 89.5751 USD SALE 1 89.5751 USD SALE 15 89.5751 USD SALE 1 89.5751 USD SALE 24 89.5751 USD SALE 21 89.5751 USD SALE 14 89.5751 USD SALE 2 89.5751 USD SALE 15 89.5751 USD SALE 13 89.5751 USD SALE 15 89.5751 USD SALE 51 89.5751 USD SALE 15 89.5751 USD SALE 18 89.5751 USD SALE 2 89.5751 USD SALE 1 89.5751 USD SALE 19 89.5760 USD SALE 16 89.5760 USD SALE 9 89.5760 USD SALE 2 89.5760 USD SALE 12 89.5760 USD SALE 10 89.5760 USD SALE 13 89.5760 USD SALE 24 89.5760 USD SALE 1 89.5760 USD SALE 13 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 12 89.5760 USD SALE 12 89.5760 USD SALE 21 89.5760 USD SALE 13 89.5760 USD SALE 19 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 11 89.5760 USD SALE 13 89.5760 USD SALE 9 89.5760 USD SALE 10 89.5760 USD SALE 24 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 11 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 9 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 10 89.5760 USD SALE 15 89.5760 USD SALE 17 89.5760 USD SALE 14 89.5760 USD SALE 16 89.5760 USD SALE 1 89.5760 USD SALE 97 89.5760 USD SALE 7 89.5760 USD SALE 10 89.5760 USD SALE 41 89.5760 USD SALE 3 89.5760 USD SALE 42 89.5760 USD SALE 17 89.5760 USD SALE 1 89.5760 USD SALE 140 89.5800 USD SALE 4 89.5859 USD SALE 39 89.5921 USD SALE 12 89.6000 USD SALE 500 89.6250 USD SALE 2 89.6300 USD SALE 86,600 89.6347 USD SALE 40 89.6622 USD SALE 189 89.6625 USD SALE 1 89.6625 USD SALE 35 89.6625 USD SALE 157 89.6625 USD SALE 60 89.6723 USD SALE 2 89.7000 USD SALE 3 89.7164 USD SALE 5 89.7864 USD SALE 18 89.7900 USD SALE 8 89.7964 USD SALE 100 89.8157 USD SALE 10 89.8232 USD SALE 300 89.8275 USD SALE 30 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 11 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 27 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 7 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 12 89.8484 USD SALE 76 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 15 89.8484 USD SALE 10 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 37 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 18 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 28 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 7 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 14 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 5 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 8 89.8484 USD SALE 5 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 6 89.8484 USD SALE 9 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 5 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 12 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 1 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 2 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 7 89.8484 USD SALE 3 89.8484 USD SALE 4 89.8484 USD SALE 18 89.8704 USD SALE 80 89.8751 USD SALE 6 89.9232 USD SALE 16 89.9348 USD SALE 63 89.9486 USD SALE 38 89.9500 USD SALE 29 89.9516 USD SALE 25 89.9832 USD SALE 250 90.0144 USD SALE 2 90.0432 USD SALE 5 90.0511 USD SALE 5 90.0511 USD SALE 5 90.0511 USD SALE 5 90.0511 USD SALE 5 90.0511 USD SALE 11 90.0511 USD SALE 31 90.0516 USD SALE 16 90.0800 USD SALE 15 90.2032 USD SALE 19 90.2463 USD SALE 2 90.2516 USD SALE 5 90.2950 USD SALE 4 90.3500 USD SALE 105 90.4411 USD SALE 3 90.4600 USD SALE 19 90.4808 USD SALE 30 90.4808 USD SALE 38 90.4808 USD SALE 32 90.4808 USD SALE 22 90.4808 USD SALE 48 90.4808 USD SALE 10 90.4808 USD SALE 61 90.4808 USD SALE 5 90.4808 USD SALE 76 90.4808 USD SALE 14 90.4808 USD SALE 18 90.4808 USD SALE 49 90.4808 USD SALE 44 90.4808 USD SALE 6 90.4808 USD SALE 92 90.4808 USD SALE 56 90.4808 USD SALE 26 90.4808 USD SALE 15 90.4808 USD SALE 8 90.4808 USD SALE 15 90.4808 USD SALE 18 90.4808 USD SALE 27 90.4808 USD SALE 88 90.4808 USD SALE 32 90.4808 USD SALE 36 90.4808 USD SALE 33 90.4808 USD SALE 32 90.4808 USD SALE 5 90.4808 USD SALE 15 90.4808 USD SALE 15 90.4808 USD SALE 6 90.4808 USD SALE 33 90.4808 USD SALE 12 90.4808 USD SALE 17 90.4808 USD SALE 112 90.4808 USD SALE 22 90.4808 USD SALE 29 90.4808 USD SALE 10 90.4808 USD SALE 21 90.4808 USD SALE 89 90.4808 USD SALE 13 90.4808 USD SALE 92 90.4808 USD SALE 12 90.4808 USD SALE 30 90.4808 USD SALE 12 90.4808 USD SALE 68 90.4808 USD SALE 84 90.4808 USD SALE 77 90.4808 USD SALE 102 90.4808 USD SALE 24 90.4808 USD SALE 88 90.4808 USD SALE 98 90.4808 USD SALE 48 90.4808 USD SALE 33 90.4808 USD SALE 16 90.4808 USD SALE 88 90.4808 USD SALE 21 90.4808 USD SALE 12 90.4808 USD SALE 56 90.4808 USD SALE 39 90.4808 USD SALE 32 90.4808 USD SALE 128 90.4808 USD SALE 65 90.4808 USD SALE 5 90.4808 USD SALE 51 90.4808 USD SALE 1 90.4808 USD SALE 51 90.4808 USD SALE 43 90.4808 USD SALE 16 90.4808 USD SALE 68 90.4808 USD SALE 1 90.5150 USD SALE 20 90.5596 USD SALE 79 90.5664 USD SALE 11 90.5700 USD SALE 179 90.5757 USD SALE 17 90.5800 USD SALE 31 90.6096 USD SALE 31 90.6250 USD SALE 200 90.6330 USD SALE 37 90.6903 USD SALE 100 90.7300 USD SALE 15 90.7400 USD SALE 20 90.8350 USD SALE 3 90.8350 USD SALE 20 90.8350 USD SALE 17 90.8350 USD SALE 34 90.8350 USD SALE 32 90.8350 USD SALE 4 90.8350 USD SALE 4 90.8350 USD SALE 3 90.8350 USD SALE 10 90.8350 USD SALE 23 90.8350 USD SALE 5 90.8350 USD SALE 2 90.8350 USD SALE 4 90.8350 USD SALE 2 90.8350 USD SALE 13 90.8350 USD SALE 6 90.8350 USD SALE 2 90.8350 USD SALE 62 90.8350 USD SALE 19 90.8350 USD SALE 3 90.8350 USD SALE 1 90.8350 USD SALE 2 90.8350 USD SALE 81 90.8350 USD SALE 1 90.8350 USD SALE 49 90.8350 USD SALE 28 90.8350 USD SALE 31 90.8350 USD SALE 6 90.8350 USD SALE 34 90.8350 USD SALE 5 90.8350 USD SALE 5 90.8350 USD SALE 2 90.8350 USD SALE 17 90.8752 USD SALE 98 90.8776 USD SALE 8 90.8975 USD SALE 1 90.9300 USD SALE 22 91.0613 USD SALE 31 91.3564 USD SALE 6 91.5178 USD SALE 37 91.5343 USD SALE 306 91.5428 USD SALE 5 91.5750 USD SALE 14 91.5777 USD SALE 21 91.5900 USD SALE 21 91.6063 USD SALE 11 91.6063 USD SALE 65 91.6063 USD SALE 7 91.6063 USD SALE 9 91.6063 USD SALE 9 91.6332 USD SALE 362 91.6429 USD SALE 731 91.7094 USD SALE 280 91.7094 USD SALE 47 91.7094 USD SALE 109 91.7094 USD SALE 2,176 91.7094 USD SALE 757 91.7094 USD SALE 599 91.7094 USD SALE 292 91.7094 USD SALE 56 91.7094 USD SALE 51 91.7094 USD SALE 62 91.7094 USD SALE 68 91.7094 USD SALE 199 91.7094 USD SALE 82 91.7094 USD SALE 56 91.7094 USD SALE 97 91.7094 USD SALE 281 91.7094 USD SALE 703 91.7094 USD SALE 63 91.7094 USD SALE 694 91.7094 USD SALE 507 91.7094 USD SALE 367 91.7094 USD SALE 122 91.7094 USD SALE 236 91.7094 USD SALE 115 91.7094 USD SALE 228 91.7094 USD SALE 51 91.7094 USD SALE 63 91.7094 USD SALE 41 91.7094 USD SALE 107 91.7094 USD SALE 44 91.7094 USD SALE 67 91.7094 USD SALE 91 91.7094 USD SALE 58 91.7094 USD SALE 103 91.7094 USD SALE 386 91.7094 USD SALE 51 91.7094 USD SALE 101 91.7094 USD SALE 109 91.7094 USD SALE 69 91.7094 USD SALE 197 91.7094 USD SALE 166 91.7094 USD SALE 118 91.7094 USD SALE 598 91.7094 USD SALE 85 91.7094 USD SALE 29 91.7094 USD SALE 49 91.7094 USD SALE 80 91.7094 USD SALE 211 91.7094 USD SALE 150 91.7094 USD SALE 62 91.7094 USD SALE 269 91.7094 USD SALE 89 91.7094 USD SALE 54 91.7094 USD SALE 96 91.7094 USD SALE 135 91.7094 USD SALE 204 91.7094 USD SALE 140 91.7094 USD SALE 148 91.7094 USD SALE 113 91.7094 USD SALE 641 91.7094 USD SALE 184 91.7094 USD SALE 118 91.7094 USD SALE 140 91.7094 USD SALE 256 91.7094 USD SALE 33 91.7094 USD SALE 118 91.7094 USD SALE 46 91.7094 USD SALE 33 91.7094 USD SALE 89 91.7094 USD SALE 44 91.7094 USD SALE 98 91.7094 USD SALE 34 91.7094 USD SALE 193 91.7094 USD SALE 87 91.7094 USD SALE 29 91.7094 USD SALE 35 91.7094 USD SALE 360 91.7094 USD SALE 254 91.7094 USD SALE 122 91.7094 USD SALE 199 91.7094 USD SALE 92 91.7094 USD SALE 292 91.7094 USD SALE 49 91.7094 USD SALE 38 91.7094 USD SALE 42 91.7094 USD SALE 196 91.7094 USD SALE 56 91.7094 USD SALE 44 91.7094 USD SALE 90 91.7094 USD SALE 115 91.7094 USD SALE 46 91.7094 USD SALE 35 91.7094 USD SALE 104 91.7094 USD SALE 391 91.7094 USD SALE 195 91.7094 USD SALE 42 91.7094 USD SALE 143 91.7094 USD SALE 96 91.7094 USD SALE 103 91.7094 USD SALE 90 91.7094 USD SALE 1,279 91.7094 USD SALE 60 91.7094 USD SALE 45 91.7094 USD SALE 222 91.7094 USD SALE 111 91.7094 USD SALE 1,579 91.7094 USD SALE 1,712 91.7094 USD SALE 118 91.7094 USD SALE 44 91.7094 USD SALE 149 91.7094 USD SALE 365 91.7094 USD SALE 143 91.7094 USD SALE 80 91.7094 USD SALE 312 91.7094 USD SALE 178 91.7094 USD SALE 195 91.7094 USD SALE 104 91.7094 USD SALE 111 91.7094 USD SALE 111 91.7094 USD SALE 151 91.7094 USD SALE 10 91.7264 USD SALE 3 91.7400 USD SALE 1 91.7500 USD SALE 2 91.7500 USD SALE 9 91.7600 USD SALE 294 91.7669 USD (b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise Price Type, e.g. American, European etc Expiry Date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5) CALL PURCHASE 200 95.0000 A 20/03/2020 0.6400 USD CALL PURCHASE 300 95.0000 A 20/03/2020 0.6500 USD CALL PURCHASE 200 97.5000 A 15/05/2020 1.9800 USD CALL SALE 100 96.0000 A 06/03/2020 0.0200 USD CALL SALE 400 95.0000 A 13/03/2020 0.2600 USD CALL SALE 500 95.0000 A 13/03/2020 0.7000 USD CALL SALE 100 100.0000 A 15/05/2020 1.3000 USD CALL SALE 300 100.0000 A 15/05/2020 1.3000 USD CALL SALE 100 95.0000 A 17/04/2020 1.7500 USD CALL SALE 100 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 1.8400 USD CALL SALE 100 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 1.8600 USD CALL SALE 200 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 2.2700 USD CALL SALE 200 100.0000 A 18/09/2020 3.0600 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9) YES Date of disclosure 11 MARCH 2020 Contact Name Craig Horsley Telephone Number +44(141) 245 7736 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ABBVIE INC. If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10) Advisory Notes 1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named. 2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules. 3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'. 4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules. 5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given. 6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing. 7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules . 8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc . 9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed. 10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product Name e.g. call option Written or Purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise Price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry Date CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 110.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2800 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 3000 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300000 92.50 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 PUT WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 400 120.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL PURCHASED 5000 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 3300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 600 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1600 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1500 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1000 85.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 3600 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 8500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 110.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 800 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 500 65.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 2000 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 77.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 85.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 85.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 1500 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 5000 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 87.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 87.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 1000 60.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 1500 75.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 5000 75.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 67.50 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 10000 67.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 800 87.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 90.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 18/09/2020 PUT WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 21/01/2022 PUT WRITTEN 1000 50.00 USD American 21/01/2022 PUT WRITTEN 2000 70.00 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN