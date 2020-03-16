Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc

03/16/2020 | 11:23am EDT
Regulatory Story
BlackRock Group - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
Released 15:20 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2978G
BlackRock Group
16 March 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

BlackRock, Inc.

Company dealt in

Willis Towers Watson plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.000304635 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

13 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

12,130,989 (9.42%)

11,065 (0.00%)

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

104,332 (0.08%)

11,212 (0.00%)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0 (0.00%)

85,100 (0.06%)

Total

12,235,321 (9.50%)

107,377 (0.08%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

3

USD 172.7700

Purchase

14

USD 172.8000

Purchase

4,415

USD 180.0400

Purchase

315

USD 181.0032

Purchase

1,350

USD 176.3022

Purchase

3,984

USD 176.3062

Sale

5,750

USD 171.9220

Sale

36

USD 172.8000

Sale

99

USD 172.9299

Sale

124

USD 175.0694

Sale

480

USD 179.0225

Sale

10,709

USD 180.0400

Sale

488

USD 177.3002

Please note: there was also a Transfer Out of 5,972 Shares

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

CFD

Increasing Long

13,856

USD 180.0527

CFD

Reducing Short

36

USD 175.5061

CFD

Reducing Short

1,258

USD 176.3236

CFD

Reducing Short

38

USD 176.5808

CFD

Reducing Short

3,180

USD 176.8799

TR Swap

Increasing Long

4,197

USD 0.0000

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Stock on Loan

24,700

N/A

Return of Stock on Loan

9,942

N/A

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES

Date of disclosure

16 March 2020

Contact name

Jana Blumenstein

Telephone number

+44 20 7743 3650

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
Ap23

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 AND RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) or Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written, or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Call Option

Written

25,500

USD 215.0000

European

20/03/2020

Call Option

Written

33,200

USD 208.0000

European

02/04/2020

Call Option

Written

25,500

USD 215.0000

European

17/04/2020

Call Option

Written

900

USD 220.0000

American

17/04/2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given.

Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUNVURRRUOAAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:22:03 UTC
