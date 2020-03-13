Log in
News : Companies

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT
Regulatory Story
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The) - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
Released 14:16 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1403G
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The)
13 March 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its subsidiaries, 1.

The Bank of New York Mellon, 2. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., 3. Mellon Investments Corporation, 4. BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware, 5. BNY Mellon, National Association, 6. Lockwood Advisors, Inc., 7. Pershing LLC.

Company dealt in

Willis Towers Watson plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.000304635 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

12 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

1,365,938 1.06%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

1,365,938 1.06%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

Transfer In

Purchase

Sale

2,447

336

250

44

USD 174.13

N/A

USD 176.32

USD 176.11

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this

form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No

Date of disclosure

13 March 2020

Contact name

Andrew Weiser

Telephone number

516-338-3752

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFLSVFIVLII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:06 UTC
