London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The) - IRSH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The)

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its subsidiaries, 1. The Bank of New York Mellon, 2. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., 3. Mellon Investments Corporation, 4. BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware, 5. BNY Mellon, National Association, 6. Lockwood Advisors, Inc., 7. Pershing LLC. Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares Date of dealing 12 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,365,938 1.06% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 1,365,938 1.06%

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1.

DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Sale Transfer In Purchase Sale 2,447 336 250 44 USD 174.13 N/A USD 176.32 USD 176.11

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this

form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No

Date of disclosure 13 March 2020 Contact name Andrew Weiser Telephone number 516-338-3752 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Ap23