|
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT
|
Regulatory Story
|
Go to market news section
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The) - IRSH
Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
Released 14:16 13-Mar-2020
|
RNS Number : 1403G
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (The)
13 March 2020
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its subsidiaries, 1.
The Bank of New York Mellon, 2. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., 3. Mellon Investments Corporation, 4. BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware, 5. BNY Mellon, National Association, 6. Lockwood Advisors, Inc., 7. Pershing LLC.
|
Company dealt in
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
|
Date of dealing
|
12 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
1,365,938 1.06%
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
1,365,938 1.06%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
Sale
Transfer In
Purchase
Sale
|
2,447
336
250
44
|
USD 174.13
N/A
USD 176.32
USD 176.11
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
|
|
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this
form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No
|
Date of disclosure
|
13 March 2020
|
Contact name
|
Andrew Weiser
|
Telephone number
|
516-338-3752
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
|
Ap23
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISEFLFLSVFIVLII
Close
Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:06 UTC
|
|