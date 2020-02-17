London Stock Exchange : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc

AMENDMENT Section (2a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree NMC Health plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: GK Investment Holding Group SA (d) Date dealing undertaken: 13 FEBRUARY 2020 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary PURCHASES 1,565,888 8.8080 GBP 7.6060 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 623,833 8.8040 GBP 7.6480 GBP 10p ordinary SALES 1,320,000 10.6530 USD 10.6530 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD LONG 100 7.7354 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,032 7.8394 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 995 7.8622 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 26,800 7.8683 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 25,000 7.8700 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,031 7.8779 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 102,856 7.9262 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 17,337 7.9329 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 15,799 7.9605 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 23,888 7.9853 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 9,136 8.0038 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 12,999 8.0478 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 17,096 8.0478 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,000 8.0560 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 3,629 8.0915 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 42,613 8.1026 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 26,900 8.1077 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 22,880 8.1340 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,454 8.1677 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 118 8.1820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 132,686 8.1889 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 10,732 8.2216 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,217 8.2485 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 1,893 8.3059 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 429 8.3194 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 2,000 8.3500 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 488 8.3996 GBP 10p ordinary CFD LONG 198 8.3996 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,020 7.7585 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,000 7.7630 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,298 7.8650 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 10,341 7.8962 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 17,500 7.9071 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 13,607 7.9600 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 26,900 7.9801 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 283 8.0132 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 700 8.0198 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 5,820 8.0198 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 236 8.0198 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,000 8.0860 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,082 8.0929 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,000 8.1000 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,167 8.1820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 1,166 8.1820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 580 8.1820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 595 8.1820 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,071 8.2110 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 3,400 8.2254 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 363 8.2353 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 2,598 8.2353 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 716 8.2353 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 20,618 8.5155 GBP 10p ordinary CFD SHORT 8,300 8.6334 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 17 FEBRUARY 2020 Contact name: Craig Horsley Telephone number: +44(141) 245 7736

