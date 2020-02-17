Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:27am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc
Released 15:23 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2552D
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
17 February 2020

AMENDMENT Section (2a)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

NMC Health plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

GK Investment Holding Group SA

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

13 FEBRUARY 2020

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of

relevant

security

Purchases/

sales

Total number

of securities

Highest price

per unit paid/received

Lowest price

per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

PURCHASES

1,565,888

8.8080 GBP

7.6060 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

623,833

8.8040 GBP

7.6480 GBP

10p ordinary

SALES

1,320,000

10.6530 USD

10.6530 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per

unit

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

100

7.7354 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,032

7.8394 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

995

7.8622 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

26,800

7.8683 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

25,000

7.8700 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,031

7.8779 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

102,856

7.9262 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

17,337

7.9329 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

15,799

7.9605 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

23,888

7.9853 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

9,136

8.0038 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

12,999

8.0478 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

17,096

8.0478 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,000

8.0560 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

3,629

8.0915 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

42,613

8.1026 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

26,900

8.1077 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

22,880

8.1340 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,454

8.1677 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

118

8.1820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

132,686

8.1889 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

10,732

8.2216 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,217

8.2485 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

1,893

8.3059 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

429

8.3194 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

2,000

8.3500 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

488

8.3996 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

LONG

198

8.3996 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,020

7.7585 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,000

7.7630 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,298

7.8650 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

10,341

7.8962 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

17,500

7.9071 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

13,607

7.9600 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

26,900

7.9801 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

283

8.0132 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

700

8.0198 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

5,820

8.0198 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

236

8.0198 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,000

8.0860 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,082

8.0929 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,000

8.1000 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,167

8.1820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

1,166

8.1820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

580

8.1820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

595

8.1820 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,071

8.2110 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

3,400

8.2254 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

363

8.2353 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

2,598

8.2353 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

716

8.2353 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

20,618

8.5155 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

SHORT

8,300

8.6334 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised

against

Number of securities

Exercise price

per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,

formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal

or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the

disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between

the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact name:

Craig Horsley

Telephone number:

+44(141) 245 7736

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISETRMATMTBBBPM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aLIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE : Board of Directors Appoints Edward Peña as Senior Vice President and Treasurer
PR
10:45aVostok new ventures ltd increases its outstanding bond loan by sek 150 million
GL
10:44aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Share repurchase
AQ
10:44aLEMAN MICRO DEVICES : Smartphones Can Detect Symptoms of Infection and Put Health Monitoring in Everyone's Hands
BU
10:43aKone out as Thyssenkrupp shortlists private equity for elevator division
RE
10:43aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Announcement of Regulated Information
PU
10:43aROK STARS : ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING Launches its 2020 Season with First Look at the FW43
PU
10:43aORCHESTRA PREMAMAN : Prémaman presents the reorganization plan to ensure its sustainable recovery.
PU
10:43aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Buy-back of own shares - Yara International
AQ
10:41aTOWER ONE WIRELESS : CEO to Present at NobleCon16
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5VERSARIEN PLC : VERSARIEN : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group