|
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc
02/17/2020 | 10:27am EST
RNS Number : 2552D
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
17 February 2020
AMENDMENT Section (2a)
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
NMC Health plc
|
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
|
GK Investment Holding Group SA
|
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
|
13 FEBRUARY 2020
|
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
|
No
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Class of
relevant
security
|
Purchases/
sales
|
Total number
of securities
|
Highest price
per unit paid/received
|
Lowest price
per unit paid/received
|
10p ordinary
|
PURCHASES
|
1,565,888
|
8.8080 GBP
|
7.6060 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
SALES
|
623,833
|
8.8040 GBP
|
7.6480 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
SALES
|
1,320,000
|
10.6530 USD
|
10.6530 USD
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of
relevant
security
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
Number of reference securities
|
Price per
unit
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
100
|
7.7354 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
3,032
|
7.8394 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
995
|
7.8622 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
26,800
|
7.8683 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
25,000
|
7.8700 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,031
|
7.8779 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
102,856
|
7.9262 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
17,337
|
7.9329 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
15,799
|
7.9605 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
23,888
|
7.9853 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
9,136
|
8.0038 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
12,999
|
8.0478 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
17,096
|
8.0478 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,000
|
8.0560 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
3,629
|
8.0915 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
42,613
|
8.1026 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
26,900
|
8.1077 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
22,880
|
8.1340 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
2,454
|
8.1677 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
118
|
8.1820 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
132,686
|
8.1889 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
10,732
|
8.2216 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,217
|
8.2485 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,893
|
8.3059 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
429
|
8.3194 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
2,000
|
8.3500 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
488
|
8.3996 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
198
|
8.3996 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,020
|
7.7585 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,000
|
7.7630 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,298
|
7.8650 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
10,341
|
7.8962 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
17,500
|
7.9071 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
13,607
|
7.9600 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
26,900
|
7.9801 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
283
|
8.0132 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
700
|
8.0198 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
5,820
|
8.0198 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
236
|
8.0198 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,000
|
8.0860 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
2,082
|
8.0929 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,000
|
8.1000 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,167
|
8.1820 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,166
|
8.1820 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
580
|
8.1820 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
595
|
8.1820 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
2,071
|
8.2110 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
3,400
|
8.2254 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
363
|
8.2353 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
2,598
|
8.2353 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
716
|
8.2353 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
20,618
|
8.5155 GBP
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
8,300
|
8.6334 GBP
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of
relevant security
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
Exercise price per unit
|
Typee.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/ received per unit
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of
relevant
security
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
Exercising/
exercised
against
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price
per unit
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
NONE
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
NONE
|
Date of disclosure:
|
17 FEBRUARY 2020
|
Contact name:
|
Craig Horsley
|
Telephone number:
|
+44(141) 245 7736
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISETRMATMTBBBPM
Close
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of NMC Health Plc - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:26:03 UTC
|
|