London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Cancellation Notice LOCATION: Dublin DATE: 14th February 2020 MARKET: Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 13th February 2020.

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8544 - Issue of USD 1,797,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296957

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8540 - Issue of USD 809,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822470

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8537 - Issue of GBP 2,158,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822124

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8538 - Issue of GBP 1,683,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822397

Final Terms

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

Series 12824 - Issue of USD 9,994,113 Total Return Credit Linked Notes due 2020

XS2087596719

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8542 - Issue of USD 1044000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822637

Final Terms

CITIBANK, N.A. AS DEPOSITARY BANK

Up to 606,430,000,000 Global Depositary Notes (US Dollar denominated) representing 15.54% FGN Bonds due February 13 2020 issued by the Federal Republic of Nigeria

XS1622741475

Debt Security

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8534 - Issue of GBP 3,099,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296874

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8539 - Issue of GBP 2,803,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296106

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8541 - Issue of EUR 562,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822553

Final Terms

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Series 20161 - Issue of EUR 288000 Barrier Reverse Convertible Equity Linked Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes Linked to a Basket of Equities due February 2020

XS1143697057

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8543 - Issue of GBP 2,518,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956297179

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 10472 - Issue of USD 600,000 Equity Linked Notes Due 13 February 2020

XS1750044759

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of USD 2000000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series 247

XS1029770762

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of EUR 655000 Automatic Early Redemption Equity-Linked Notes due February 2020 linked to ordinary shares of REPSOL YPF SA

XS1189804765

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8536 - Issue of USD 1208000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296445

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8535 - Issue of USD 649,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296361

Final Terms

