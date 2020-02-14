London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

|
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Cancellation Notice
LOCATION:
Dublin
DATE:
14th February 2020
MARKET:
Global Exchange Market
CANCELLATION NOTICE
Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 13th February 2020.
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8544 - Issue of USD 1,797,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956296957
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8540 - Issue of USD 809,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS1138822470
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8537 - Issue of GBP 2,158,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS1138822124
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8538 - Issue of GBP 1,683,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS1138822397
Final Terms
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
Series 12824 - Issue of USD 9,994,113 Total Return Credit Linked Notes due 2020
XS2087596719
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8542 - Issue of USD 1044000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS1138822637
Final Terms
CITIBANK, N.A. AS DEPOSITARY BANK
Up to 606,430,000,000 Global Depositary Notes (US Dollar denominated) representing 15.54% FGN Bonds due February 13 2020 issued by the Federal Republic of Nigeria
XS1622741475
Debt Security
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8534 - Issue of GBP 3,099,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956296874
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8539 - Issue of GBP 2,803,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956296106
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8541 - Issue of EUR 562,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS1138822553
Final Terms
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Series 20161 - Issue of EUR 288000 Barrier Reverse Convertible Equity Linked Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes Linked to a Basket of Equities due February 2020
XS1143697057
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8543 - Issue of GBP 2,518,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956297179
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 10472 - Issue of USD 600,000 Equity Linked Notes Due 13 February 2020
XS1750044759
Final Terms
HSBC BANK PLC
Issue of USD 2000000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series 247
XS1029770762
Final Terms
HSBC BANK PLC
Issue of EUR 655000 Automatic Early Redemption Equity-Linked Notes due February 2020 linked to ordinary shares of REPSOL YPF SA
XS1189804765
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8536 - Issue of USD 1208000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956296445
Final Terms
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
Series 8535 - Issue of USD 649,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020
XS0956296361
Final Terms
