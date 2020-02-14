Log in
London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

02/14/2020 | 06:22am EST
Regulatory Story
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
GEM Cancellation Notice
Released 11:17 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0784D
Euronext Dublin
14 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

14th February 2020

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 13th February 2020.

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8544 - Issue of USD 1,797,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296957

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8540 - Issue of USD 809,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822470

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8537 - Issue of GBP 2,158,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822124

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8538 - Issue of GBP 1,683,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822397

Final Terms

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

Series 12824 - Issue of USD 9,994,113 Total Return Credit Linked Notes due 2020

XS2087596719

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8542 - Issue of USD 1044000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822637

Final Terms

CITIBANK, N.A. AS DEPOSITARY BANK

Up to 606,430,000,000 Global Depositary Notes (US Dollar denominated) representing 15.54% FGN Bonds due February 13 2020 issued by the Federal Republic of Nigeria

XS1622741475

Debt Security

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8534 - Issue of GBP 3,099,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296874

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8539 - Issue of GBP 2,803,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296106

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8541 - Issue of EUR 562,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS1138822553

Final Terms

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Series 20161 - Issue of EUR 288000 Barrier Reverse Convertible Equity Linked Interest and Equity Linked Redemption Notes Linked to a Basket of Equities due February 2020

XS1143697057

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8543 - Issue of GBP 2,518,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956297179

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 10472 - Issue of USD 600,000 Equity Linked Notes Due 13 February 2020

XS1750044759

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of USD 2000000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series 247

XS1029770762

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of EUR 655000 Automatic Early Redemption Equity-Linked Notes due February 2020 linked to ordinary shares of REPSOL YPF SA

XS1189804765

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8536 - Issue of USD 1208000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296445

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8535 - Issue of USD 649,000 Equity Linked Notes due 13 February 2020

XS0956296361

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGPUQGPUPUGGC
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



GEM Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:20:08 UTC
