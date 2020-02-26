Log in
London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

02/26/2020 | 04:59am EST
Regulatory Story
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
GEM Cancellation Notice
Released 09:55 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1890E
Euronext Dublin
26 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

26th February 2020

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 25th February 2020.

ELM B.V.

JPY 18,000,000,000 Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2020

XS1946749022

Debt Security

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of GBP 500000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series EIS 576 due 25 February 2020

XS1365223962

Final Terms

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Series NX00224312 - Issue of EUR 1,200,000 Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible Notes due 25 February 2020

CH0440248935

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of GBP 6045000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series 251

GB00BJVX9X65

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEPPUCAPUPUUBQ
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



GEM Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:58:01 UTC
