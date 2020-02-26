London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Cancellation Notice LOCATION: Dublin DATE: 26th February 2020 MARKET: Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 25th February 2020.

ELM B.V.

JPY 18,000,000,000 Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2020

XS1946749022

Debt Security

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of GBP 500000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series EIS 576 due 25 February 2020

XS1365223962

Final Terms

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Series NX00224312 - Issue of EUR 1,200,000 Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible Notes due 25 February 2020

CH0440248935

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of GBP 6045000 Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Ltd Class A Preference Shares Series 251

GB00BJVX9X65

Final Terms

