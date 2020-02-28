Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:30am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
GEM Cancellation Notice
Released 10:23 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5023E
Euronext Dublin
28 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

28th February 2020

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 27th February 2020.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

Series 12825 - Issue of USD 5,006,545 Total Return Credit Linked Notes due 2020

XS2092631576

Final Terms

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Series 8626 - Issue of USD 783000 Equity Linked Notes due 27 February 2020

XS1138832511

Final Terms

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

NX00167318 - Issue of EUR 1000000 Autocallable Notes due 27 February 2020

XS1167104980

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of EUR 150,000 Fixed Rate Reverse Convertible Equity-Linked Notes due 27 February 2020 linked to a Basket of Securities

XS1953940910

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEPPUGPPUPUGUR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



GEM Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aEMPIRE METALS : Placing & Subscription to Raise £600,000
PU
05:50aCHEUK NANG : Clarification Announcement
PU
05:50aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :change of interest in keppel dc reit
PU
05:50aGALLANT VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder
PU
05:50aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : :Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05:50aSOPHOS : JPMorgan Sec.Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
05:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
05:49aREPSOL : Subsidiary to Build 26 Wind Farms in Northern Spain
DJ
05:48aAPRANGA : opens first Hugo store in the Baltic States
AQ
05:45aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group