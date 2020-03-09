Log in
London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

03/09/2020 | 07:38am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
GEM Cancellation Notice
Released 11:35 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4518F
Euronext Dublin
09 March 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice


Euronext



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

9th March 2020

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 6th March 2020.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Series 43717 - Issue of 66,422 Warrants Linked to S&P 500 Index due 6 March 2020

CAC8009N3811

Final Terms

HSBC BANK PLC

Issue of USD 500,000 Fixed Rate Automatic Early Redemption Equity-Linked Notes due 6 March 2020 linked to a Basket of Securities

XS1871438377

Final Terms

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

Series 14717 - Issue of GBP 690000 'Phoenix Autocallable' Index Linked Redemption Notes linked to a Basket of Indices due March 2020

XS1015506055

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUPUCWWUPUGGB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



GEM Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:37:01 UTC
