Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : GEM Cancellation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:09pm GMT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
GEM Cancellation Notice
Released 12:06 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 7953F
Euronext Dublin
11 March 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice


WELLFLEET CLO 2017-2, LTD



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

11th March 2020

MARKET:

Global Exchange Market

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 10th March 2020.

WELLFLEET CLO 2017-2, LTD and WELLFLEET CLO 2017-2, LLC

USD 354,750,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029

USG9530GAA51

Debt Security

WELLFLEET CLO 2017-2, LTD and WELLFLEET CLO 2017-2, LLC

USD 63,250,000 Class A-2 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029

USG9530GAB35

Debt Security

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGPUAUWUPUGPG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



GEM Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:08:24 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aMAXLINEAR : 2nd Generation PAM4 DSP Selected by Centera Photonics to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers
BU
08:36aINSBANK to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 12th
PR
08:36aMAXLINEAR : 2nd Generation PAM4 DSP Selected by Optoway Technology to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers
BU
08:35aRITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:35aHydro66 and maincubes Sign Partnership for European Hyperscale and HPC Coverage
NE
08:35aNext Green Wave Surpasses USD$1Million In Net Sales
NE
08:35aWanderport Corporation Launches New E-Commerce Website and Announces Business Update
NE
08:35aNEXT GREEN WAVE : Surpasses USD$1Million In Net Sales
EQ
08:35aJarden Plastic Solutions Announces New Company Brand Identity
BU
08:34aAIB : Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group