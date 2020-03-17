Log in
London Stock Exchange : GEM_IRELAND - MORGAN STANLEY

03/17/2020 | 11:55am EDT
Regulatory Story
GEM_IRELAND - MORGAN STANLEY
Released 15:49 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5063G
Morgan Stanley
17 March 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 4QA, England

March 17, 2020

Notice of Partial Cancellation

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/Madam:

Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)

Issuer

Unwind Amount

Outstanding Amount

Settlement Date

XS1004671431

MORGAN STANLEY

50,000.00

654,000.00

19-Mar-2020

XS1053376122

MORGAN STANLEY

10,000.00

389,000.00

19-Mar-2020

XS1138840373

MORGAN STANLEY

81,000.00

1,007,000.00

19-Mar-2020

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESFWFIWESSELD
GEM_IRELAND - MORGAN STANLEY - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:54:12 UTC
