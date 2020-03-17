London Stock Exchange : GEM_IRELAND - MORGAN STANLEY

|
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
25 Cabot Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 4QA, England
March 17, 2020
Notice of Partial Cancellation
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Dear Sir/Madam:
Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):
|
ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)
|
Issuer
|
Unwind Amount
|
Outstanding Amount
|
Settlement Date
|
XS1004671431
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
50,000.00
|
654,000.00
|
19-Mar-2020
|
XS1053376122
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
10,000.00
|
389,000.00
|
19-Mar-2020
|
XS1138840373
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
81,000.00
|
1,007,000.00
|
19-Mar-2020
In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.