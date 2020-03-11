Log in
London Stock Exchange : GEM_IRELAND - Morgan Stanley Finance LLC

03/11/2020 | 11:24am EDT
Regulatory Story
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC - IRSH
GEM_IRELAND - Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
Released 15:20 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 8209F
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
11 March 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 4QA, England

March 11, 2020

Notice of Partial Cancellation

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/Madam:

Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)

Issuer

Unwind Amount

Outstanding Amount

Settlement Date

XS1952969019

MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC

2,440,000.00

57,000.00

12-Mar-2020

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.
END
ISEEASDFFFXEEFA
GEM_IRELAND - Morgan Stanley Finance LLC - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
