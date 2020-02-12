Log in
London Stock Exchange : Global Bond Programme Final Terms - Series 76

02/12/2020 | 11:59am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Global Bond Programme Final Terms - Series 76
Released 16:55 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8230C
Santander UK Plc
12 February 2020

SANTANDER UK PLC
€35 BILLION GLOBAL COVERED BOND PROGRAMME
Publication of Final Terms - Series 76

The following final terms (the Final Terms) are available for viewing:

Issue of Series 76 U.S.$1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due 12 February 2023 (U.S.$802,200,000 Reg S Registered Global Covered Bond (ISIN: XS2116105144); and U.S.$447,800,000 Rule 144A Registered Global Covered Bond (ISIN: US80283LAZ67)) under the €35 billion Global Covered Bond Programme of Santander UK plc (the Programme).

To view the full Final Terms document, please click on or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8230C_1-2020-2-12.pdf

A copy of the above Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Final Terms can also be viewed at: https://www.santander.co.uk/uk/about-santander-uk/debt-investors/santander-uk-covered-bonds.

Please see Annex 1to this notice for additional information in relation to the Series 76 Covered Bonds.

For further information, please contact:

Medium Term Funding
Santander UK plc
2 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3AN

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7756 7100

Email: mtf@santander.co.uk

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the base prospectus published in respect of the Programme on 18 April 2019, as supplemented on 30 April 2019, 23 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 30 October 2019 and 30 January 2020 (the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only (as further specified in the Prospectus) and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein. Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

ANNEX 1

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO SERIES 76 U.S.$1,250,000,000 FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS DUE 12 FEBRUARY 2023

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION DOCUMENT

This Operational Information Document related to the Final Terms dated 11 February 2020 (the Final Terms) in respect of the issue of Series 76 U.S.$1,250,000,000 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due 12 February 2023 (U.S.$802,200,000 Reg S Registered Global Covered Bond (ISIN: XS2116105144); and U.S.$447,800,000 Rule 144A Registered Global Covered Bond (ISIN: US80283LAZ67)).

This Operational Information Document has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive or otherwise and does not form part of the Final Terms for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive. However, for all other purposes this Operational Information Document must be read in conjunction with the Final Terms. Words and expressions which have a defined meaning in the Final Terms or Base Prospectus dated 18 April 2019, as supplemented on 30 April 2019, 23 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 30 October 2019 and 30 January 2020 and have the same meanings in this Operational Information Document.

DISTRIBUTION

(a) If syndicated, names of Joint Lead Managers: Santander Investment Securities Inc.;
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited;
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.;
RBC Capital Markets, LLC;
TD Securities (USA) LLC;
(each a 'Joint Lead Manager' and together, the 'Joint LeadManagers')

(b) Date of Subscription Agreement: 6 February 2020

(c) If not syndicated, name of relevant Dealer: Not applicable

(d) U.S. Selling Restrictions: Regulation S
Rule 144A


Global Bond Programme Final Terms - Series 76 - RNS

