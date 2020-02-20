Log in
London Stock Exchange : Goodbody Botanicals WH Smith Travel listing

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Goodbody Botanicals WH Smith Travel listing
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5807D
Sativa Group PLC
20 February 2020

Press Release

20 February 2020

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Sativa Group Plc

('Sativa' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Goodbody Botanicals secures significant product listing with WH Smith Travel

Sativa Group Plc subsidiary, Goodbody Botanicals, has secured a CBD product listing agreement with WH Smith Travel Ltd ('WHS Travel') which operates more than 550 UK convenience retail outlets with a concentration on travel hubs including airports, train stations, service stations and hospitals. WHS Travel will stock Goodbody Botanical's products in circa 100 of their highest footfall UK stores.

The WHS Travel product listing has resulted through Goodbody Botanicals' brand partnership agreement with SHS Sales & Marketing (GB) Limited ('SHS'), through which it is targeting key high-street retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. This product listing is the first completed agreement of numerous other potential national product listing arrangements currently in discussion via SHS.

Sativa Chief Executive Henry Lees-Buckley said: 'Our new product listing with WHS Travel is a significant accomplishment for our Goodbody Botanicals brand, putting it in front a large number of consumers looking for a high-quality CBD brand they can trust'.

- Ends -



Media enquiries.

Abchurch Communications

Julian Bosdet

+44 (0)207 4594 4070

+44 (0) 7771 663 886

julian.bosdet@abchurch-group.com

www.abchurch-group.com

For further information please contact:

Henry Lees-Buckley

Chief Executive Officer

Sativa Group Plc

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativagroup.co.uk

www.sativagroup.co.uk

Joseph Colliver

Chief Financial Officer

Sativa Group Plc

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativagroup.co.uk

www.sativagroup.co.uk

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Corporate Finance

Stephen Keys / Max Gould

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Equity Sales

Julian Morse

Cenkos Securities

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NEXURSNRRNUUURR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Goodbody Botanicals WH Smith Travel listing - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
