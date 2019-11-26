London Stock Exchange : Gresham House completes Equity integration

26 November 2019

Gresham House completes Equity integration

One year on from the Livingbridge acquisition we are delighted with the successful integration of the former Livingbridge teams into Gresham House both practically and culturally.

As a result of the opportunity to combine experience and intellectual property within our public equity unit, we intend to capture the synergies and benefits from this by evolving the organisational structure in that area. The potential for combining the fund management, analyst, research plus support areas for Strategic Public Equity (SPE), Equity Funds and Private Equity / Ventures Team is quite clear. This will bring benefits to the existing funds managed by these teams, including Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS), providing a broader investment management resource base with direct access to private equity experience and networks. This unit has plans to scale across a number of product lines and business development areas.

The SPE opportunity with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), synergies with the former Livingbridge teams, plus the introduction of Richard Staveley, Managing Director of Strategic Public Equity, with his value investment background and his fund management experience allows us to build on the long-term success of SPE and GHS and is enabling organizational changes to be made.

Graham Bird, Managing Director of Strategic Public Equity, will focus on corporate advisory aspects including joining some of our investee company boards in the future, and as a result will be stepping back from the front line SPE activity and spending most of his time directly with underlying companies. As a result, Graham's role as head of our SPE strategy will be taken on by Richard. Graham will continue to support the SPE strategy in an advisory capacity and will remain on the Investment Committee.

Richard will be responsible for driving the established SPE investment process and, with Tony Dalwood's support as Chair of the Investment Committee, focusing on the performance and growth of the business including GHS and the ASI JV opportunity.

Commenting on the changes, Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House and Chairman of the SPE investment committee said: 'We are pleased to be able to bring our specialist equity teams closer together for the benefit of our clients to whom we believe this will provide significant future benefits. The ability for Graham to focus on his specialisms augments the changes as we continue to see opportunities to grow our presence in the strategic public equities space.'

David Potter, Chairman of GHS commented: 'Under Gresham House's management, GHS has performed very well, and we share the team's view that there is a growing opportunity for SPE investing. We believe Gresham House's Livingbridge acquisition will add value to the SPE process and we would like to thank Graham for being alongside Tony since the start and are delighted he will remain on the Investment Committee.'

