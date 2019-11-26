Log in
London Stock Exchange : Gresham House completes Equity integration

11/26/2019 | 02:08am EST
RNS Reach Story
Gresham House completes Equity integration
Released 07:00 26-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 6092U
Gresham House Asset Mgmt Ltd
26 November 2019

One year on from the Livingbridge acquisition we are delighted with the successful integration of the former Livingbridge teams into Gresham House both practically and culturally.

As a result of the opportunity to combine experience and intellectual property within our public equity unit, we intend to capture the synergies and benefits from this by evolving the organisational structure in that area. The potential for combining the fund management, analyst, research plus support areas for Strategic Public Equity (SPE), Equity Funds and Private Equity / Ventures Team is quite clear. This will bring benefits to the existing funds managed by these teams, including Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS), providing a broader investment management resource base with direct access to private equity experience and networks. This unit has plans to scale across a number of product lines and business development areas.

The SPE opportunity with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), synergies with the former Livingbridge teams, plus the introduction of Richard Staveley, Managing Director of Strategic Public Equity, with his value investment background and his fund management experience allows us to build on the long-term success of SPE and GHS and is enabling organizational changes to be made.

Graham Bird, Managing Director of Strategic Public Equity, will focus on corporate advisory aspects including joining some of our investee company boards in the future, and as a result will be stepping back from the front line SPE activity and spending most of his time directly with underlying companies. As a result, Graham's role as head of our SPE strategy will be taken on by Richard. Graham will continue to support the SPE strategy in an advisory capacity and will remain on the Investment Committee.

Richard will be responsible for driving the established SPE investment process and, with Tony Dalwood's support as Chair of the Investment Committee, focusing on the performance and growth of the business including GHS and the ASI JV opportunity.

Commenting on the changes, Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House and Chairman of the SPE investment committee said: 'We are pleased to be able to bring our specialist equity teams closer together for the benefit of our clients to whom we believe this will provide significant future benefits. The ability for Graham to focus on his specialisms augments the changes as we continue to see opportunities to grow our presence in the strategic public equities space.'

David Potter, Chairman of GHS commented: 'Under Gresham House's management, GHS has performed very well, and we share the team's view that there is a growing opportunity for SPE investing. We believe Gresham House's Livingbridge acquisition will add value to the SPE process and we would like to thank Graham for being alongside Tony since the start and are delighted he will remain on the Investment Committee.'

For more information contact:

Houston

Alexander Clelland

Anushka Mathew

gh@houstonpr.co.uk

+44 (0)20 3701 7660

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a London Stock Exchange quoted specialist alternative asset management group (GHE.LN) that provides funds, direct investments and tailored investment solutions including co-investment. It focuses on five areas of long-term alternative investment within its two divisions of Strategic Equity and Real Assets.

Gresham House manages investments and co-investments through its FCA regulated investment management platform Gresham House Asset Management Limited on behalf of institutions, family offices, charities and endowments and private individuals.

The Group aims to generate superior returns across a range of alternative investment strategies over long-term investment horizons. As a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, Gresham House is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably and believes its strategy of taking the long view in delivering sustainable investment solutions will continue to be a growing factor in the strength of its market positioning.

www.greshamhouse.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRABABMTMBMTTBL
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
