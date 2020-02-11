Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : HiberGene to collaborate on Coronavirus test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:03am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
-
HiberGene to collaborate on Coronavirus test
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5551C
HiberGene Diagnostics Ltd
11 February 2020

HiberGene Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Evaluate Near-Patient Coronavirus Test

Collaboration with MedcaptainMedical Technologies targets speedy validation of LAMP-based rapid molecular test for Coronavirus

Dublin, Ireland - 11th February 2020 - HiberGene Diagnostics ('HiberGene') today announces that they have expedited the design of a new, rapid near-patient molecular test for Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The Coronavirus test will undergo clinical evaluation in China in collaboration with HiberGene's local distribution partner, Medcaptain Medical Technologies ('Medcaptain'), based in Shenzhen, China.

The Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP)-based Coronavirus test uses HiberGene's proprietary reagent format and low-complexity sample preparation protocol to quickly detect the virus in clinical samples. This allows rapid delivery of results within 60 minutes, without the need for segregated laboratory facilities or highly trained staff.

Simona Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of HiberGenesaid:

'Our research and development team have reacted quickly to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Using the template of our CE-marked Flu and RSV respiratory tests we have been able to develop a specific and sensitive Coronavirus assay which utilises our easy-to-use, freeze-dried reagent format to facilitate near-patient testing.'

Justin Liu, CEO of Medcaptain added:

'Our ongoing Chinese clinical trials of HiberGene's Group B Streptococcus test have delivered excellent results to date. We look forward to similar performance from their new Coronavirus test, which has the potential to make significant impact on patient outcomes and infection control.'

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:


HiberGene Diagnostics

www.hibergene.com

mdx@hibergene.com

About HiberGene Diagnostics

HiberGene develops, manufactures, and sells molecular diagnostics for human infectious diseases. To date, it has developed and commercialised ten near-patient molecular tests in the areas of Critical Infectious Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Hospital Acquired Infections.

About Medcaptain Medical Technologies

Founded as an 'integrated perioperative solutions provider', Medcaptain Medical Technology is dedicated to innovation in the fields of Infusion Management, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Rehabilitation Care.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFFFFVFSIILII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



HiberGene to collaborate on Coronavirus test - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : FlatFrog InGlass™ Technology Showing an Expanded List of Display Partners and Products at ISE 2020
AQ
02:33aBASWARE : Notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Markets Act
PU
02:33aNASDAQ : Invitation to presentation of Opus' Year-end 2019 report
PU
02:33aCOATS : Acquisition
PU
02:32aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NOD - Exercise of employee share options in Nordic Semiconductor ASA
AQ
02:31aOPUS PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Opus' Year-end 2019 report
AQ
02:31aMEDIVIR PUBL : invites to R&D Day on March 2, 2020
AQ
02:31aRAKETECH : Invitation to Raketech's Year-End 2019 Report Presentation
AQ
02:31aWÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION - MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Berends, Arjen
AQ
02:31aENIRO AB : year-end report 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2TUI : TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : ROADWORKS AHEAD?
5TUI says strong holiday demand helps to offset MAX grounding cost

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group