London Stock Exchange : HiberGene to collaborate on Coronavirus test

HiberGene Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Evaluate Near-Patient Coronavirus Test

Collaboration with MedcaptainMedical Technologies targets speedy validation of LAMP-based rapid molecular test for Coronavirus

Dublin, Ireland - 11th February 2020 - HiberGene Diagnostics ('HiberGene') today announces that they have expedited the design of a new, rapid near-patient molecular test for Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The Coronavirus test will undergo clinical evaluation in China in collaboration with HiberGene's local distribution partner, Medcaptain Medical Technologies ('Medcaptain'), based in Shenzhen, China.

The Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP)-based Coronavirus test uses HiberGene's proprietary reagent format and low-complexity sample preparation protocol to quickly detect the virus in clinical samples. This allows rapid delivery of results within 60 minutes, without the need for segregated laboratory facilities or highly trained staff.

Simona Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of HiberGenesaid:

' Our research and development team have reacted quickly to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Using the template of our CE-marked Flu and RSV respiratory tests we have been able to develop a specific and sensitive Coronavirus assay which utilises our easy-to-use, freeze-dried reagent format to facilitate near-patient testing.'

Justin Liu, CEO of Medcaptain added:

' Our ongoing Chinese clinical trials of HiberGene's Group B Streptococcus test have delivered excellent results to date. We look forward to similar performance from their new Coronavirus test, which has the potential to make significant impact on patient outcomes and infection control.'

About HiberGene Diagnostics

HiberGene develops, manufactures, and sells molecular diagnostics for human infectious diseases. To date, it has developed and commercialised ten near-patient molecular tests in the areas of Critical Infectious Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Hospital Acquired Infections.

About Medcaptain Medical Technologies

Founded as an 'integrated perioperative solutions provider', Medcaptain Medical Technology is dedicated to innovation in the fields of Infusion Management, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Rehabilitation Care.