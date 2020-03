London Stock Exchange : Home Member State Election

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.

Hacıbayram Mahallesi

Atatürk Bulvarı No: 8

06050 Altındağ, Ankara

Turkey

(the 'Issuer')

13th March 2020

Re: Home Member State Election

The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive.

For further information please contact:

Mrs. Fatma Nur Çetinel

T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S.

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti. Ziraat Bankasi A.Ş.

Eski Buyukdere Caddesi,

Maslak Mahallesi,

No. 39 B Blok, Kat: 6

34398 Sarıyer

Istanbul

Turkey

Email: fncetinel@ziraatbank.com.tr, ziraatgmtn@ziraatbank.com.tr

