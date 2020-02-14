London Stock Exchange : IPO Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO US PERSONS OR INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

14 February 2020

Cabot Square Alternatives PLC(the 'Company')

IPO Update

Further to the announcement on 27 January 2020, the Company is pleased to note the positive response from a broad range of investors to the IPO. In addition to receiving orders of £40 million from the cornerstone investors indicated in that announcement, additional firm orders have been received from multiple other institutional investors and there has also been a strong response in the intermediaries offer and offer for subscription.

Several significant institutional investors require more time to perform their detailed due diligence and hence the timetable for the IPO will be extended to accommodate them. An updated timetable will be published in due course. The minimum fundraise amount remains £100 million.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the same meaning as set out in the Prospectus dated 27 January 2020.

For further information please contact:

Cabot Square Capital LLP (Investment Manager) Keith Maddin Alan Pennell



kmaddin@cabotsquare.com apennell@cabotalternatives.com

+44 (0) 207 579 9320 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Sole Bookrunner) Richard Harris Alan Ray Tunga Chigovanyika

Richard.Harris@cantor.com Alan.Ray@cantor.com Tunga.Chigovanyika@cantor.com

+44 (0) 20 7894 8229 +44 (0) 20 7894 8590 +44 (0) 20 7894 7069 Kepler Partners LLP (Intermediaries Offer Adviser) Hugh van Cutsem hugh@keplerpartners.com +44 (0) 20 3384 8796 BDO LLP (Sponsor) Susan Jarram John Stephan susan.jarram@bdo.co.uk john.stephan@bdo.co.uk +44 (0) 207 893 2898 Buchanan Communications Ltd (Public Relations Advisor) Charles Ryland Henry Wilson Victoria Hayns

ALTS@buchanan.uk.com

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

