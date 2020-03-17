Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE XS1378945056

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
BBVA Global Markets B.V. - IRSH
ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE XS1378945056
Released 14:01 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4830G
BBVA Global Markets B.V.
17 March 2020

Date: 17 March 2020

NOTICE: ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. (the 'Issuer')

Series 182 USD 25,000,000 Callable Dual Range Accrual Notes due 2026 (ISIN CODE: XS1378945056)(the 'Notes')

admitted to trading and listed on Euronext Dublin's regulated market

The Issuer hereby gives notice that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Issuer has exercised its option to redeem all the Notes on30 March 2020

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Administración Renta Fija

Tel: +34 91 3743840 or admonagenciasrf@bbva.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEALDXFEEEEFA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE XS1378945056 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aMICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:42aHILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:42aREDDE NORTHGATE PLC - CORRECTION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
PU
10:40aUNIBIOS S A : Insider transactions 17/03/2020
PU
10:38aWALT DISNEY : ESPN Unveils Plan for Dealing With Sports Shutdown
DJ
10:36aINTESA SANPAOLO : Sets Aside EUR15 Billion to Support Italian Businesses
DJ
10:35aDYNAMICS : Supporting Our Customers During COVID-19
PU
10:35aUPDATE 17 MARCH 2020 : Effects of Coronavirus to Teleste operations
PU
10:35aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons to introduce new measures for colleagues, communities and vulnerable people during coronavirus outbreak
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5MAN SE : Volkswagen Group to suspend production, warns of difficult year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group