London Stock Exchange : ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE XS1378945056

Date: 17 March 2020

NOTICE: ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. (the 'Issuer')

Series 182 USD 25,000,000 Callable Dual Range Accrual Notes due 2026 (ISIN CODE: XS1378945056)(the 'Notes')

admitted to trading and listed on Euronext Dublin's regulated market

The Issuer hereby gives notice that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Issuer has exercised its option to redeem all the Notes

on 30 March 2020

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Administración Renta Fija

Tel: +34 91 3743840 or admonagenciasrf@bbva.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.