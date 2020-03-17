London Stock Exchange : ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE XS1380422862

Date: 17 March 2020
NOTICE: ISSUER CALL OPTION EXERCISE
BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. (the 'Issuer')
Series 185 USD 25,000,000 Callable Dual Range Accrual Notes due 2026 (ISIN CODE: XS1380422862)(the 'Notes')
admitted to trading and listed on Euronext Dublin's regulated market
The Issuer hereby gives notice that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes, the Issuer has exercised its option to redeem all the Notes on30 March 2020
Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes.
For further information, please contact:
Administración Renta Fija
Tel: +34 91 3743840 or admonagenciasrf@bbva.com
