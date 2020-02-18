Log in
London Stock Exchange : Inc & Co Group acquires Laundrapp

02/18/2020 | 04:50am EST
RNS Reach Story
-
Inc & Co Group acquires Laundrapp
Released 09:46 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3383D
Inc & Co Group
18 February 2020

Inc & Co Group acquires Laundrapp

(PRESSAT) Inc & Co Group has announced today its acquisition of the operations of Laundrapp, the U.K.'s largest on-demand laundry service. Laundrapp provides a fast, efficient and premium laundry & dry cleaning service via their award-winning app - they collect, clean and deliver your items back to your door at a time that suits.

Founded in 2015, Laundrapp will join the Inc & Co Group, which offers high-level strategic support to high growth digital companies across the U.K. The London operating business currently services all major cities and with its growing, loyal partner base they are looking to enhance existing partnerships nationwide and further afield.

Disrupting the laundry and dry cleaning industry has been the key to Laundrapp's success to date. Laundrapp acquired Zipjet in 2019, increasing its marketing share considerably. The dry cleaning market continues to expand, with worldwide sales anticipated to reach $52 Billion by 2022, up from $12 Billion in 2017.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co added:

'I was inspired by the work of the Laundrapp team, and the great product they have built. This business, with its ambitious growth plans, is a great fit within our group. It's very much a part of our strategy to have forward-thinking technology, and digital products and services within the group. I'm looking forward to supporting the Laundrapp team on their mission'.

Laundrapp is aiming to further capitalise on the exponential growth of the increasingly popular on-demand dry cleaning market with the launch of a new ambitious growth strategy. This includes a refreshed digital offering of its website and app and also a high-level customer acquisition and retention strategy.

Dominik Wellmann, CEO of Laundrapp, said:

'I'm looking forward to working with Jack and his experienced team. It's business as usual for our customers, the Laundrapp team, partners and suppliers, and I'm excited to be receiving additional support from the group with our ambitious growth strategy,'

- ENDS -

Press Contact:

press@laundrapp.com

https://laundrapp.com

Distributed by Pressat Press Release Newswire


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAMZGMZLRLGGZG
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Inc & Co Group acquires Laundrapp - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:49:04 UTC
