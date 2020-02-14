Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Initiation of statutory mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 09:26am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Initiation of statutory mergers
Released 14:22 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1023D
Elenia Finance Oyj
14 February 2020

Elenia Finance Oyj

14 February 2020

Initiation of statutory mergers of Elenia Oy and Elenia Finance Oyj with and into Elenia NewCo Oyj

Elenia Finance Oyj €3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Programme for the Issuance of Bonds, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Elenia Oy, Elenia Palvelut Oy, Elenia Holdings S.à r.l., Elenia Finance (SPPS) S.à r.l., Lakeside Network Investments Holding B.V., Lakeside Network Investments S.à r.l., Elenia Investments S.à r.l. and Elenia NewCo Oyj.

As part of the ongoing reorganisation of the Elenia group of companies announced on 4 November 2019 (the 'Reorganisation'), Elenia Finance Oyj (the 'Issuer') announces that common terms of merger (the 'Merger Plans') concerning the statutory mergers of Elenia Oy and the Issuer with and into Elenia NewCo Oyj have today been filed with the Finnish Trade Register.

As required under Finnish law, the following preliminary unaudited balance sheet information of the Issuer and Elenia Oy for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 has been included in the Merger Plans:

As at 31 December 2019

(preliminary, unaudited)

(EUR, in millions)




Elenia Finance Oyj

Elenia Oy

Total assets



1,7

2 536,7

Total equity



-1 288,3

387,7

Appropriations



0,0

1 512,9

Total liabilities



1 290,1

636,1

The audited annual financial statements of each of the Issuer and Elenia Oy for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be published in due course as required under applicable legal requirements.

Further information regarding the Reorganisation is included in the prospectus published by the Issuer on 22 January 2020, available at https://www.elenia.com/sites/lnicom/files/attachments/Prospectus%2021%20January%202020.pdf. All phases of the Reorganisation are scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Tommi Valento
Chief Financial Officer
Töölönkatu 4
00100 Helsinki
FINLAND

TEL: +358 40 720 8951

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

This announcement is a communication to the market. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

This announcement has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this announcement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this announcement to any other person. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

End.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCTIMITMTBBBPM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Initiation of statutory mergers - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:48aOil prices rise $1, on course for weekly gain
RE
09:48aMARE NOSTRUM : Situation du capital et des droits de vote au 31/01/2020
GL
09:46aSURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Issuer's report (Quarterly report) for 4Q 2019
PU
09:46aBROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND : Public Securities Group LLC Announces Update Regarding the Reorganization of Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
PU
09:46aMeeting of Mr. Jamoliddin Nuraliev with the World Bank Mission
PU
09:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc
PU
09:46aWILLIAM HILL : Notice of Results
PU
09:46aHOME DEPOT : Top Five Tips to Nail Your In-Store Interview
PU
09:46aEXPEDEON : 4basebio AG announces results of the public share buyback offer and final purchase price for the share buy back
PU
09:46aSteady Growth in IPS Transactions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group