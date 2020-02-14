London Stock Exchange : Initiation of statutory mergers

Elenia Finance Oyj

14 February 2020

Initiation of statutory mergers of Elenia Oy and Elenia Finance Oyj with and into Elenia NewCo Oyj

Elenia Finance Oyj €3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Programme for the Issuance of Bonds, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Elenia Oy, Elenia Palvelut Oy, Elenia Holdings S.à r.l., Elenia Finance (SPPS) S.à r.l., Lakeside Network Investments Holding B.V., Lakeside Network Investments S.à r.l., Elenia Investments S.à r.l. and Elenia NewCo Oyj.

As part of the ongoing reorganisation of the Elenia group of companies announced on 4 November 2019 (the 'Reorganisation'), Elenia Finance Oyj (the 'Issuer') announces that common terms of merger (the 'Merger Plans') concerning the statutory mergers of Elenia Oy and the Issuer with and into Elenia NewCo Oyj have today been filed with the Finnish Trade Register.

As required under Finnish law, the following preliminary unaudited balance sheet information of the Issuer and Elenia Oy for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 has been included in the Merger Plans:

As at 31 December 2019 (preliminary, unaudited) (EUR, in millions)





Elenia Finance Oyj Elenia Oy Total assets



1,7 2 536,7 Total equity



-1 288,3 387,7 Appropriations



0,0 1 512,9 Total liabilities



1 290,1 636,1

The audited annual financial statements of each of the Issuer and Elenia Oy for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 will be published in due course as required under applicable legal requirements.

Further information regarding the Reorganisation is included in the prospectus published by the Issuer on 22 January 2020, available at https://www.elenia.com/sites/lnicom/files/attachments/Prospectus%2021%20January%202020.pdf. All phases of the Reorganisation are scheduled to be completed by 31 July 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Tommi Valento

Chief Financial Officer

Töölönkatu 4

00100 Helsinki

FINLAND



TEL: +358 40 720 8951

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

This announcement is a communication to the market. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

This announcement has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this announcement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this announcement to any other person. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

