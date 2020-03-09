Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Intention to Requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC

03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Reach Story
-
Intention to Requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3616F
Coast Capital Management LP
09 March 2020

Coast Capital, which holds more than 10% of the shares in FirstGroup PLC, intends to requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC in order to seek a de-merger of the North American businesses, namely First Student and First Transit from the U.K. operations, which will create immediate value for shareholders. Please see the link for the full announcement of Coast Capital.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3616F_1-2020-3-9.pdf


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Intention to Requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:10 UTC
