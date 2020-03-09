|
London Stock Exchange : Intention to Requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC
03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Number : 3616F
Coast Capital Management LP
09 March 2020
Coast Capital, which holds more than 10% of the shares in FirstGroup PLC, intends to requisition an EGM of FirstGroup PLC in order to seek a de-merger of the North American businesses, namely First Student and First Transit from the U.K. operations, which will create immediate value for shareholders. Please see the link for the full announcement of Coast Capital.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3616F_1-2020-3-9.pdf
END
