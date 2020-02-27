|
London Stock Exchange : Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019
Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD 1ST JULY TO 31ST DECEMBER 2019
IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company (the 'Company')
Chairman's Statement for the period 1st July to 31st December 2019
The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the interim financial results for IMC for the six months to 31st December 2019. The consolidated, unaudited financial statements presented below have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
IMC completed its Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) on its Avoca historic mine site project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Avoca spoils and tailings is transformatory for the Company. Spoils' heaps projects with demonstrable economic potential are presently much in demand. There is scope to increase the tonnage and grade, not only on this site, but also on the other spoils' heaps within IMC's licence area which includes West Avoca and the company is currently working on advancing this. We will keep our shareholders informed of progress.
Exploration work continues on our Kilmacoo project in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin. This is an extremely positive development for IMC.
The last six months have been highly encouraging for IMC. The directors are confident that, with the price of gold currently trading above $1,600 an ounce, IMC is well positioned to realise its potential to the benefit of its shareholders. I look forward to reporting further progress in the coming weeks and months.
Eamon O'Brien,
Chairman
IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period 1st July 2019 to 31st December 2019
Continuing Operations
Notes
Dec'19
Jun'19
Administrative expenses
(156,319)
(366,816)
Operating Loss for the period
(156,319)
(366,816)
Finance Income
-
-
Amount written off Intangible Assets
-
Amount written off investment
-
-
Loss for period before tax
(156,319)
(366,816)
Income tax expenses
-
(2,047)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(156,319)
(368,863)
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(156,319)
(368,863)
Total Comprehensive Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(156,319)
(368,863)
Earnings per share
From continuing operations
Basic and Diluted loss per share (cent)
0.1
0.1
All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses and total comprehensive losses for the period are attributable to the owners of the Company.
The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those dealt with in the statement of comprehensive income.
IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
for the period 1st July 2019 to 31st December 2019
Notes
Dec'19
Jun'19
Assets
Intangible assets
472,812
471,117
Property, plant and equipment
1,506
1,723
Investments
-
-
Total Non-Current Assets
474,318
472,840
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables
144,034
39,373
Cash and cash equivalents
(35,623)
(30,403)
Total Current Assets
108,411
8,970
Total Assets
582,729
481,810
Equity
Share Capital
322,839
293,107
Share premium
3,925,015
3,645,171
Retained deficit
(3,805,498)
(3,649,179)
Attributable to owners of the Company
442,356
289,099
Total Equity
442,356
289,099
Liabilities - Current
Trade and other payables
138,326
190,664
Current tax liabilities
2,047
2,047
Total Liabilities
140,373
192,711
Total Equity and Liabilities
582,729
481,810
IMC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the period 1st July 2019 to 31st December 2019
Share Capital €
Share Premium €
Retained Losses €
Total €
Balance at 30 June 2018
278,107
3,490,942
(3,280,316)
488,733
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
(368,863)
(368,863)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(368,863)
(368,863)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued
15,000
165,781
-
180,781
Share issue costs
-
(11,552)
-
(11,552)
Total transactions with owners
15,000
154,229
-
169,229
Balance at 30 June 2019
293,107
3,645,171
(3,649,179)
289,099
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period
-
-
(156,319)
(156,319)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(156,319)
(156,319)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
contributions by and distributions to owners
Shares issued
29,732
296,224
-
325,956
Share issue costs
-
(16,380)
-
(16,380)
Balance at 30 June 2019
322,839
3,925,015
(3,805,498)
442,356
MC Exploration Group Public Limited Company
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the period 1st July 2019 to 31st December 2019
Notes
Dec'19
Jun'19
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the year
(156,319)
(368,863)
Adjustments for:
Intangible Assets Write Off
-
-
Income Tax recognised in profit and loss
-
2,047
Depreciation
216
431
Cash from operations before changes in working capital
(156,103)
(366,385)
Movement in trade and other receivables
(104,660)
(39,373)
Movement in trade and other payables
(52,338)
134,859
Net cash flow from operating activities
(313,101)
(270,899)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
-
-
Proceeds from sale of investments
-
-
Taxation
-
-
Acquisitions and disposals
(1,695)
(141,143)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(1,695)
(141,143)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issue of new shares
309,576
169,229
Finance income/(expense)
-
-
Net cash generated by financing activities
309,576
169,229
Movement in cash and cash equivalents
(5,220)
(242,813)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
(30,403)
212,410
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
(35,623)
(30,403)
The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.
Contact Details:
IMC Exploration Group plc
Kathryn Byrne: +353 85 233 6033
Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 20 7464 4091 / +971 50 856 9408 / +44 7506 43 41 07 Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 20 7464 4098 / Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Interim Results for the six months ended 31st Dec 2019 - RNS
