Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Investment Manager Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Montanaro SmallerCo. - IRSH
Investment Manager Holdings
Released 15:58 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5143D
Montanaro Smaller Companies PLC
19 February 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release

19 February 2020



MONTANARO SMALLER COMPANIES PLC (the 'Company')


- Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund

- Montanaro European Income Fund

- Montanaro European MidCap Fund

- Montanaro UK Income Fund

- Montanaro Select Fund

- Montanaro Better World Fund (individually the 'Fund' and together the 'Funds')

The Board of Directors of Montanaro Smaller Companies plc (the 'Board') wishes to announce that Montanaro Asset Management Limited (the 'Investment Manager'), the investment manager of the Company, has today advised the Board of a change in their holdings in the above sub-funds of the Company.

The Investment Manager purchased on the 18th February 2020:

18,382.353 shares in Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund at a price of £6.256 (Sterling Institutional Class)

116,781.411 shares in Montanaro UK Income Fund at a price of £2.324 (Sterling Seed Class)

99,503.610 shares in Montanaro European Income Fund at a price of £1.108 (Sterling Accumulation Class)

104,832.015 shares in Montanaro European MidCap Fund at a price of €2.700 (Euro Institutional Accumulation Class)

31,760.436 shares in Montanaro Select Fund at a price of £1.653 (Sterling Class)

327,816.092 shares in Montanaro Better World Fund at a price of £1.305 (Sterling Class)

Following these transactions, the Investment Manager now holds:

336,012.766 shares in Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund, which represents a holding of 0.45% of the shares in the Fund,

102,077.971 shares in Montanaro European Income Fund, which represents a holding of 0.06% of the shares in the Fund,

104,832.015 shares in Montanaro European MidCap Fund, which represents a holding of 0.18% of the shares in the Fund,

117,581.633 shares in Montanaro UK Income Fund, which represents a holding of 0.03% of the shares in the Fund,

1,600,366.433 shares in Montanaro Select Fund, which represents a holding of 45.43% of the shares in the Fund,

5,057,043.198 shares in Montanaro Better World Fund, which represents a holding of 3.76% of the shares in the Fund.

Enquiries:




Montanaro Asset Management Limited

Matthew Francis

Phone: +44 207 448 8600



Matheson

Margot Carty

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKZGMZKLKGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Investment Manager Holdings - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 16:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aVPR BRANDS, LP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:27aFAR RESOURCES : Acquires 26% of BattMat USA, Securing Increased and Guaranteed Rights to Any Future Revenues from Battery Technology Incubator.
AQ
11:25aBritain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser
RE
11:25aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Presentations)
PU
11:25aMONUMENT ANNOUNCES THE DISCOVERY OF THE MENTIQUE PROSPECT :  1 km West of the Peranggih Gold Prospect
AQ
11:25aNational Advertising Division Recommends Discontinuation of Claims that 2020 Jeep Gladiator has "Best-in-Class" Payload and Towing Capacity
PR
11:25aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million Bought Deal
EQ
11:25aChina Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus
BU
11:24aAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aLOPE LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group