London Stock Exchange : Investment Manager Holdings

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release 19 February 2020



MONTANARO SMALLER COMPANIES PLC (the 'Company')

- Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund - Montanaro European Income Fund - Montanaro European MidCap Fund - Montanaro UK Income Fund - Montanaro Select Fund - Montanaro Better World Fund (individually the 'Fund' and together the 'Funds')

The Board of Directors of Montanaro Smaller Companies plc (the 'Board') wishes to announce that Montanaro Asset Management Limited (the 'Investment Manager'), the investment manager of the Company, has today advised the Board of a change in their holdings in the above sub-funds of the Company.

The Investment Manager purchased on the 18th February 2020:

18,382.353 shares in Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund at a price of £6.256 (Sterling Institutional Class)

116,781.411 shares in Montanaro UK Income Fund at a price of £2.324 (Sterling Seed Class)

99,503.610 shares in Montanaro European Income Fund at a price of £1.108 (Sterling Accumulation Class)

104,832.015 shares in Montanaro European MidCap Fund at a price of €2.700 (Euro Institutional Accumulation Class)

31,760.436 shares in Montanaro Select Fund at a price of £1.653 (Sterling Class)

327,816.092 shares in Montanaro Better World Fund at a price of £1.305 (Sterling Class)

Following these transactions, the Investment Manager now holds:

336,012.766 shares in Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund, which represents a holding of 0.45% of the shares in the Fund,

102,077.971 shares in Montanaro European Income Fund, which represents a holding of 0.06% of the shares in the Fund,

104,832.015 shares in Montanaro European MidCap Fund, which represents a holding of 0.18% of the shares in the Fund,

117,581.633 shares in Montanaro UK Income Fund, which represents a holding of 0.03% of the shares in the Fund,

1,600,366.433 shares in Montanaro Select Fund, which represents a holding of 45.43% of the shares in the Fund,

5,057,043.198 shares in Montanaro Better World Fund, which represents a holding of 3.76% of the shares in the Fund.

Enquiries:





Montanaro Asset Management Limited Matthew Francis Phone: +44 207 448 8600



Matheson Margot Carty Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.