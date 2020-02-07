London Stock Exchange : Issue of New Series

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 7 February, 2020

Magnitude International

('The Trust')

Re: Issue of New Series

The Directors of Magnitude Capital LLC, the Manager of the Trust, wish to announce the issue of a new series of Shares.

Class Issue Date Issue Price Sub Fund A and D - Class A Shares - Series 0120 Eligible 01/01/2020 US$2,814.7595

The new series of shares will be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin with effect from 7 February, 2020.

Enquiries:

Magnitude Capital LLC Jack Merkouris +1 212 915 3916 J & E Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 3378

