London Stock Exchange : Issue of New Series

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 7 February, 2020
Magnitude International
('The Trust')
Re: Issue of New Series
The Directors of Magnitude Capital LLC, the Manager of the Trust, wish to announce the issue of a new series of Shares.
|
Class
|
Issue Date
|
Issue Price
|
Sub Fund A and D - Class A Shares - Series 0120 Eligible
|
01/01/2020
|
US$2,814.7595
The new series of shares will be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin with effect from 7 February, 2020.
Enquiries:
|
Magnitude Capital LLC
|
Jack Merkouris
|
+1 212 915 3916
|
|
|
|
J & E Davy
|
Paul Boland
|
+353 1 614 3378
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.