Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Issue of New Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:48am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Magnitude International - IRSH
Issue of New Series
Released 10:43 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3460C
Magnitude International
07 February 2020
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 7 February, 2020

Magnitude International ('The Trust')

Re: Issue of New Series

The Directors of Magnitude Capital LLC, the Manager of the Trust, wish to announce the issue of a new series of Shares.

Class

Issue Date

Issue Price

Sub Fund A and D - Class A Shares - Series 0120 Eligible

01/01/2020

US$2,814.7595

The new series of shares will be admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin with effect from 7 February, 2020.

Enquiries:

Magnitude Capital LLC

Jack Merkouris

+1 212 915 3916

J & E Davy

Paul Boland

+353 1 614 3378

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESSSFSWESSELE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Issue of New Series - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:06aVARUN BEVERAGES : Crisis Chokes U.S.$50 Million Pepsi Zim Investment
AQ
06:06aMID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aIMPINJ INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aEMBRAER S A : Airzim Plane Gets Nod to Fly
AQ
06:06aBOSTON OMAHA CORP : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aRITTER PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson withdraws from MWC Barcelona 2020
AQ
06:06aSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aVIRTUSA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:05aTAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group