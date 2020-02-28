Log in
London Stock Exchange : Issuer Call Notice - MSBV 28Feb 2020

02/28/2020 | 11:22am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Issuer Call Notice - MSBV 28Feb 2020
Released 16:16 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5613E
Morgan Stanley B.V.
28 February 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

E14 4QA

28 February 2020

ISSUER CALL NOTICE

Dear All,

Morgan Stanley B.V., as issuer of the Notes identified below, hereby notifies the Noteholders that it has exercised its right to call the Notes in whole, in accordance with Condition 21.5 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, with effect as of the Call Date specified below.

ISIN:

XS1750067297

Issuer:

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

Structure:

USD 2,000,000 Equity Linked Notes due 2026

Format:

Registered

Aggregate Notional Amount:

USD 2,000,000

Outstanding Notional

USD 2,000,000

Original Issue Date:

6 March 2018

Original Maturity Date:

6 March 2026

Optional Redemption Date (Call):

5 March 2020

Minimum call Notice Number of Days:

Five Business Days (27 February 2020)

Optional Redemption Amount (Call):

118.90 per cent. of Par

The noteholders are entitled to receive the Optional Redemption Amount (Call). Cash will be delivered by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to Bank of New York Mellon on such Optional Redemption Date (Call).

This Pricing Supplement must be read in conjunction with the Offering Circular dated 30 June 2017 and the supplement to the Offering Circular dated 31 August 2017, 20 October 2017, 30 November 2017 and 16 May 2018 (the 'Offering Circular'). Full information on the Issuer, the Guarantor and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement and the Offering Circular. Copies of the Offering Circular are available from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc at 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA. The Offering Circular has also been published on the website of Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEQVLFLBLLFBBZ
Issuer Call Notice - MSBV 28Feb 2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:21:04 UTC
