London Stock Exchange : Issuer Call Notice - MSBV 28Feb 2020

ISSUER CALL NOTICE

Dear All,

Morgan Stanley B.V., as issuer of the Notes identified below, hereby notifies the Noteholders that it has exercised its right to call the Notes in whole, in accordance with Condition 21.5 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, with effect as of the Call Date specified below.

ISIN: XS1750067297 Issuer: MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Structure: USD 2,000,000 Equity Linked Notes due 2026 Format: Registered Aggregate Notional Amount: USD 2,000,000 Outstanding Notional USD 2,000,000 Original Issue Date: 6 March 2018 Original Maturity Date: 6 March 2026 Optional Redemption Date (Call): 5 March 2020 Minimum call Notice Number of Days: Five Business Days (27 February 2020) Optional Redemption Amount (Call): 118.90 per cent. of Par

The noteholders are entitled to receive the Optional Redemption Amount (Call). Cash will be delivered by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to Bank of New York Mellon on such Optional Redemption Date (Call).

This Pricing Supplement must be read in conjunction with the Offering Circular dated 30 June 2017 and the supplement to the Offering Circular dated 31 August 2017, 20 October 2017, 30 November 2017 and 16 May 2018 (the 'Offering Circular'). Full information on the Issuer, the Guarantor and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement and the Offering Circular. Copies of the Offering Circular are available from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc at 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA. The Offering Circular has also been published on the website of Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

