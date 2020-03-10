London Stock Exchange : Issuer - Notice

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V.

(a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands, having its statutory seat in Amsterdamand registered under number 59243996)

(the 'Issuer')

€161,000,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026;

€16,000,000 Class A-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2026;

€27,000,000 Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026;

€10,000,000 Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2026;

€17,500,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026;

€16,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026;

€21,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026; and

€37,500,000 Subordinated Notes due 2026,

(the 'Notes')

This notice is released by the Issuer and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Notes described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this notice is made by the Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to (i) the trust dated 19 December 2013 (the 'Trust Deed')between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Collateral Manager (each term as defined therein) pursuant to which the Subordinated Notes were constituted, (ii) the supplemental trust deed dated 17 July 2017 (the 'Supplemented Trust Deed')between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Collateral Manager (each term as defined therein) pursuant to which the Refinancing Notes were constituted and (iii) the conditions of the Notes included in the Trust Deed and as amended by the Supplemental Trust Deed (the 'Conditions'). Terms defined in the Supplemental Trust Deed (including the Conditions) shall have the same meaning when used in this notice unless the context requires otherwise.

The Issuer hereby announces that it has been informed that the Dutch tax authorities have changed their position on the VAT exemption for collateral management fees. This might result in Dutch VAT becoming payable on the Collateral Management Fees. The consequence thereof would be that funds will have to be paid from the Priorities of Payments and this would likely impact the amounts payable to certain Classes of Noteholders. The Issuer is investigating this matter.

10 March 2020

North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V.(as the Issuer)

