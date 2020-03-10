Log in
London Stock Exchange : Issuer - Notice

03/10/2020 | 04:44am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V. - IRSH
Issuer - Notice
Released 08:41 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5766F
North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V.
10 March 2020

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V.
(a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands, having its statutory seat in Amsterdamand registered under number 59243996)
(the 'Issuer')

€161,000,000 Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026;
€16,000,000 Class A-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2026;
€27,000,000 Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026;

€10,000,000 Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2026;
€17,500,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026;
€16,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026;
€21,000,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2026; and
€37,500,000 Subordinated Notes due 2026,

(the 'Notes')

This notice is released by the Issuer and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Notes described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this notice is made by the Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to (i) the trust dated 19 December 2013 (the 'Trust Deed')between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Collateral Manager (each term as defined therein) pursuant to which the Subordinated Notes were constituted, (ii) the supplemental trust deed dated 17 July 2017 (the 'Supplemented Trust Deed')between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Collateral Manager (each term as defined therein) pursuant to which the Refinancing Notes were constituted and (iii) the conditions of the Notes included in the Trust Deed and as amended by the Supplemental Trust Deed (the 'Conditions'). Terms defined in the Supplemental Trust Deed (including the Conditions) shall have the same meaning when used in this notice unless the context requires otherwise.

The Issuer hereby announces that it has been informed that the Dutch tax authorities have changed their position on the VAT exemption for collateral management fees. This might result in Dutch VAT becoming payable on the Collateral Management Fees. The consequence thereof would be that funds will have to be paid from the Priorities of Payments and this would likely impact the amounts payable to certain Classes of Noteholders. The Issuer is investigating this matter.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of The Netherlands. Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this notice (including, without limitation, disputes relating to any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this letter) shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date.

10 March 2020

________________________________________________

North Westerly CLO IV 2013 B.V.(as the Issuer)

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKKKBQFBKKKND
Issuer - Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:43:05 UTC
