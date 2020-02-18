London Stock Exchange : JP Jenkins facility and other matters

For immediate release

18 February 2020

MESH HOLDINGS PLC ('MESH' OR THE 'COMPANY')

JP JENKINS FACILITY AND OTHER MATTERS

The Company has withdrawn its sponsorship of the matched bargain facility arranged by JP Jenkins for the time being. The Company is committed to ensuring that shareholders will in due course be able to deal in the Company's shares either through a matched bargain facility or a market listing, although the timing of such is dependent on a number of factors.

MESH has given notice to terminate its contracts with Whitman Howard (its financial adviser) and Alma PR (its financial PR adviser). The Board would like to record its appreciation of the advice and assistance given by Whitman Howard and Alma to the Company.

The Company has recently issued 1.5 million shares in the Company, following which, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company comprises 234,765,166 ordinary shares.

Mike Power, Chairman, commented: 'We continue to work diligently with our investee companies and other stakeholders on a series of initiatives which we are confident will deliver significant value for our shareholders and liquidity in our shares. We look forward to updating our shareholders in due course.'

