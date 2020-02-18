Log in
London Stock Exchange : JP Jenkins facility and other matters

02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
RNS Reach Story
-
JP Jenkins facility and other matters
Released 11:03 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3538D
MESH Holdings PLC
18 February 2020

For immediate release

18 February 2020

MESH HOLDINGS PLC ('MESH' OR THE 'COMPANY')

JP JENKINS FACILITY AND OTHER MATTERS

The Company has withdrawn its sponsorship of the matched bargain facility arranged by JP Jenkins for the time being. The Company is committed to ensuring that shareholders will in due course be able to deal in the Company's shares either through a matched bargain facility or a market listing, although the timing of such is dependent on a number of factors.

MESH has given notice to terminate its contracts with Whitman Howard (its financial adviser) and Alma PR (its financial PR adviser). The Board would like to record its appreciation of the advice and assistance given by Whitman Howard and Alma to the Company.

The Company has recently issued 1.5 million shares in the Company, following which, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company comprises 234,765,166 ordinary shares.

Mike Power, Chairman, commented: 'We continue to work diligently with our investee companies and other stakeholders on a series of initiatives which we are confident will deliver significant value for our shareholders and liquidity in our shares. We look forward to updating our shareholders in due course.'

ENDS

Enquiries

MESH Holdings plc

Mike Power, Chairman info@meshholdings.net


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFLFILFLITLII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



JP Jenkins facility and other matters - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:09 UTC
