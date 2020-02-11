London Stock Exchange : LANDSBANKINN HF. announces Tender Offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY QUALIFY AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'SECURITIES ACT')) (EACH, A 'U.S. PERSON') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

11 February 2020

LANDSBANKINN HF.

(incorporated with limited liability in Iceland)

(the 'Offeror')

announces the launch of a tender offer

to the holders of its €500,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 2021 (the 'ExistingNotes')

to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash up to €300,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes

subject to the satisfaction of the New Issue Condition (as defined herein) (the 'Offer')

Existing Notes ISIN Outstanding Nominal Amount Purchase Yield* Maximum Acceptance Amount €500,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 2021 XS1490640288 €500,000,000 -0.20 per cent. €300,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes (although the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept more or less than such amount)

Note:

*For information purposes only, the Purchase Price of the Existing Notes will be 101.944 per cent., assuming a Settlement Date of 21 February 2020. Should the Settlement Date be amended, the Purchase Price will be recalculated and will be announced during the Announcement of Results of the Offer.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 February 2020 (the 'TenderOffer Memorandum') unless defined otherwise herein.

The Offer will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum which may be obtained, subject to the offer and distribution restrictions referred to in 'Offer and Distribution Restrictions' in the Tender Offer Memorandum, free of charge from the Tender Agent using the contact details specified on page 5 of this announcement.

The Offeror invites, subject to the offer and distribution restrictions referred to in 'Offer and Distribution Restrictions' in the Tender Offer Memorandum, all eligible holders (the 'Noteholders') of its outstanding Existing Notes to tender their Existing Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition.

Rationale and Background for the Offer

The purpose of the Offer is to proactively manage the Offeror's balance sheet. Concurrent to the Offer, the Offeror announced its intention to issue euro-denominated senior fixed rate notes with an expected maturity date in May 2024.

The Offer begins on 11 February 2020 and will expire at 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 18 February 2020, unless the Offer is extended, re-opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 21 February 2020 (subject to the Offeror's right to extend, re-open, amend or waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer).

Maximum Acceptance Amount

If the Offeror decides, in its sole and absolute discretion, to accept valid tenders of Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer, it currently proposes to accept for purchase up to €300,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Existing Notes (the 'MaximumAcceptanceAmount'), provided that the Offeror reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion and for any reason, to accept less than or more than the Maximum Acceptance Amount.

The amount of Existing Notes that are purchased pursuant to the Offer will be based on the Final Acceptance Amount. Tenders of the Existing Notes may be pro-rated by a factor (the 'Pro-Ration Factor') derived from (i) the Final Acceptance Amount, divided by, (ii) the aggregate nominal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered, subject to rounding at the Offeror's discretion, as detailed further in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Total amounts payable to Noteholders

If the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer, the total amount that will be paid to each Noteholder on the Settlement Date for such Existing Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder will be an amount (rounded to the nearest €0.01, with €0.005 rounded upwards) equal to the sum of:

(a) the product of (i) the aggregate nominal amount of such Existing Notes accepted for purchase from such Noteholder pursuant to the Offer and (ii) the Purchase Price; and

(b) the Accrued Interest.

Purchase Price

The Purchase Price shall be determined in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum by reference to a yield of -0.20 per cent. (the 'PurchaseYield'). The Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the Existing Notes and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of the Existing Notes on the Settlement Date equal to the Purchase Yield. Specifically, the Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Existing Notes up to and including 15 March 2021 (the scheduled maturity date of the Existing Notes), discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the Purchase Yield, minus (b) the Accrued Interest.

New Issue Condition

The Offeror announced today its intention to issue, subject to market conditions, a series of new euro-denominated senior fixed rate notes with an expected maturity date in May 2024 (the 'NewNotes') under its €2,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Programme'). Whether the Offeror will accept for purchase any Existing Notes validly tendered in the Offer is subject (unless such condition is waived by the Offeror in its sole and absolute discretion), without limitation, to the successful completion of the issue of the New Notes or such other financing as the Offeror may determine on terms acceptable to it (in such case as determined by the Offeror in its sole and absolute discretion) (the 'New Issue Condition').

Allocation of the New Notes

The Offeror will, in connection with the allocation of potential New Notes, consider among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender any Existing Notes it holds pursuant to the Offer, and, if so, the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes tendered or intended to be tendered by such investor. When considering any potential allocation of New Notes, the Offeror intends to give preference to those investors who, prior to such allocation, have tendered, or have indicated their firm intention to tender, Existing Notes. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to an investor which has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender any Existing Notes it holds pursuant to the Offer. Any potential allocation of New Notes, while being considered by the Offeror as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures.

Any investment decision to purchase any New Notes should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the base prospectus dated 27 March 2019, as supplemented by a first supplement dated 20 May 2019 and a second supplement dated 11 February 2020 (collectively, the 'Base Prospectus') prepared in connection with the Programme and the applicable final terms for the New Notes, and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Base Prospectus.

Expected Timetable of Events

The following table sets forth the expected dates and times of the key events relating to the Offer. The times and dates below are indicative only and are therefore subject to change.

Events Time and Dates

(All times are London times) Commencement of the Offer Announcements of the Offer and intention of the Offeror to issue the New Notes. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent (subject to offer and distribution restrictions). 11 February 2020 Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offer. 4.00 p.m. on 18 February 2020 Announcement of Results of the Offer Announcement of whether the Offeror will accept (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, (i) confirmation of the Purchase Price; and (ii) the aggregate nominal amount validly tendered pursuant to the Offer, the Final Acceptance Amount and any Pro-Ration Factor (if applicable). As soon as practicable on 19 February 2020 Settlement Date Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date, expected Settlement Date for the Offer. 21 February 2020



Procedures for Participating in the Offer

The Offeror may reject tenders of Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer which are not made by way of the submission of valid Tender Instructions as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

To tender Existing Notes for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer, a Noteholder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, via the relevant Clearing System through which its Existing Notes are held and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by the Expiration Deadline. Tender Instructions received after the Expiration Deadline will only be accepted at the Offeror's sole and absolute discretion.

Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Existing Notes when such bank, securities broker or other intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer by the deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Noteholders should contact any such bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Existing Notes as soon as possible to ensure the timely delivery of their Tender Instructions. Noteholders are solely responsible for arranging the timely delivery of their Tender Instructions.

Tender Instructions

Once submitted, Tender Instructions are irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of Existing Notes of no less than €100,000, being the minimum denomination of the Existing Notes (the 'Minimum Denomination') and may thereafter be submitted in integral multiples of €1,000. Tender Instructions which relate to a nominal amount of Existing Notes of less than the Minimum Denomination will be rejected. A separate Tender Instruction must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner.

Noteholders who are not direct participants in Clearstream or Euroclear must contact their custodian, other intermediary or direct participant in Clearstream or Euroclear through which the Existing Notes are held (as applicable) to submit valid Tender Instructions to the relevant Clearing System.

The Tender Offer Memorandum contains further details of the procedures to be followed by Noteholders intending to participate in the Offer.

Any requests to obtain a copy of the Tender Offer Memorandum as well as any questions with respect to the tendering of Existing Notes should be directed to the Tender Agent whose contact details are listed below.

DEALER MANAGERS Barclays Bank PLC

5 The North Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London E14 4BB

United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone: +44 20 3134 8515

Email: eu.lm@barclays.com J.P. Morgan Securities plc

25 Bank Street

London E14 5JP

United Kingdom

Attention: Liability Management

Telephone: +44 207 134 2468

Email: liability_management_EMEA@jpmorgan.com Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

United Kingdom

Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7996 5420

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com TENDER AGENT Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom



Attention: Thomas Choquet

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: landsbankinn@lucid-is.com

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the content of this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Existing Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Existing Notes should tender the Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.





OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an invitation to participate in the Offer or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws and regulations. The distribution of this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws and regulations. Persons into whose possession this announcement or Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. If any recipient of this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum is in any doubt as to the contents hereof or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.

United States

The Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to any U.S. Person (within the meaning of Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. Existing Notes may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States, as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act, as amended or by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person. Accordingly, copies of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person. Any purported tender of Existing Notes in the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Existing Notes made by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person or by a person located or resident in the United States or from within the United States or from any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted.

Each holder of Existing Notes participating in the Offer will represent that it is not a U.S. Person, it is not located in the United States and it is not participating in the Offer from the United States, or that it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal that is located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in the Offer from the United States and is not a U.S. Person. For the purposes of this and the above paragraph, 'United States' means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

Italy

None of the Offer, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other document or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa('CONSOB') pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy ('Italy') as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Existing Notes that are located in Italy can tender Existing Notes for purchase in the Offer through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian Authority.

Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Existing Notes, this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum.

United Kingdom

The communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or material relating to the Offer have not been made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the FSMA. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons within the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 'Order')) or to persons falling within Article 43 of the Order, or to other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made in accordance with the Order.

France

The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France ('France'). Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other document or material relating to the Offer has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), other than individuals, in each case acting for their own account, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier, are eligible to participate in the Offer. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum have not been and will not be submitted for clearance to nor approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Iceland

The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in Iceland. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other document or material relating to the Offer has been or shall be distributed to the public in Iceland and only (i) a qualified investor under the private placement exemption of Article 50 (1) Item 1 a) as defined in Article 43 Item 9 of the Icelandic Securities Act or (ii) others to whom this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer may otherwise lawfully be communicated in accordance with the Icelandic Securities Act, are eligible to participate in the Offer. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other documents or materials relating to the Offer have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Central Bank of Iceland.

General

This distribution of this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Existing Notes (and tenders of Existing Notes will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer or similar and any of the Dealer Managers and their respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer or similar in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Offeror in such jurisdiction.

In addition to the representations referred to above in respect of the United States, each Noteholder participating in the Offer will also be deemed to give certain representations in respect of the other jurisdictions referred to above and generally as set out in 'Procedures for Participating in the Offer' in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Any tender of Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer from a Noteholder that is unable to make these representations may be rejected. Each of the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent reserves the right, in its absolute discretion (and without prejudice to the relevant Noteholder's responsibility for the representations made by it), to investigate, in relation to any tender of Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, whether any such representation given by a Noteholder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as a result the Offeror determines (for any reason) that such representation is not correct, such tender may be rejected.

