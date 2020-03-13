Log in
London Stock Exchange : LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020

03/13/2020 | 11:45am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020
Released 15:41 13-Mar-2020

Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXW)
13-March-2020 / 15:41 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LYXOR ETF - ImportantInformation - Liquidationcancelled13/03/2020 @ close

Please note that the below ETF liquidation that shall have occurred on 13/03/2020 NAV is cancelled until further notice.

Fund

Share Code ISIN

Index

Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc

LU1348962132

J.P. Morgan Equity Risk Premia - World Multi Factor Long Only (USD) Index

  • Overview
  • The publication of the Index hasbeen suspended since February 28, 2020
  • The value of the net assets in the Sub-Fund hasdecreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level
  • Impact on primary market:

The suspension of subscriptions and redemptions of shares on the primary marketof the fund wascommunicated on 02/03/2020.

  • Impact on secondary market:

The suspension of the secondary marketsof thefundwas communicated on 06/03/2020.

ETF Name

ISIN

Symbol

Trading currency

Stock Exchanges

Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc

LU1348962132

LYXW LN

GBP

LSE

  • Timetable of the liquidation:

Event

Date

Primary Market suspension

02/03/2020

Secondary suspension

06/03/2020

Liquidation NAV

13/03/2020

Final Net Asset Value Calculation date

16/03/2020

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599


ISIN: LU1348962132, LU1348962132
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: LYXW
Sequence No.: 52295
EQS News ID: 997231

End of Announcement EQS News Service



LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:44:10 UTC
