London Stock Exchange : LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020

Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXW)

LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020



13-March-2020 / 15:41 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LYXOR ETF - ImportantInformation - Liquidationcancelled13/03/2020 @ close

Please note that the below ETF liquidation that shall have occurred on 13/03/2020 NAV is cancelled until further notice.

Fund Share Code ISIN Index Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc LU1348962132 J.P. Morgan Equity Risk Premia - World Multi Factor Long Only (USD) Index

Overview

The publication of the Index ha s been suspended since February 28, 2020

The value of the net assets in the Sub-Fund ha s decreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level

Impact on primary market:

The suspension of subscriptions and redemptions of shares on the primary marketof the fund wascommunicated on 02/03/2020.

Impact on secondary market:

The suspension of the secondary marketsof thefundwas communicated on 06/03/2020.

ETF Name ISIN Symbol Trading currency Stock Exchanges Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc LU1348962132 LYXW LN GBP LSE

Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Primary Market suspension 02/03/2020 Secondary suspension 06/03/2020 Liquidation NAV 13/03/2020 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 16/03/2020

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599