London Stock Exchange : LYXOR ETF - Important Information - ** CANCEL ** - ETF Liquidation 13/03/2020

LYXOR ETF - ImportantInformation - Liquidationcancelled13/03/2020 @ close
Please note that the below ETF liquidation that shall have occurred on 13/03/2020 NAV is cancelled until further notice.
Fund
Share Code ISIN
Index
Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc
LU1348962132
J.P. Morgan Equity Risk Premia - World Multi Factor Long Only (USD) Index
The publication of the Index hasbeen suspended since February 28, 2020
The value of the net assets in the Sub-Fund hasdecreased to an amount determined by the Board to be below the minimum level
Impact on primary market:
The suspension of subscriptions and redemptions of shares on the primary marketof the fund wascommunicated on 02/03/2020.
Impact on secondary market:
The suspension of the secondary marketsof thefundwas communicated on 06/03/2020.
ETF Name
ISIN
Symbol
Trading currency
Stock Exchanges
Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc
LU1348962132
LYXW LN
GBP
LSE
Timetable of the liquidation:
Event
Date
Primary Market suspension
02/03/2020
Secondary suspension
06/03/2020
Liquidation NAV
13/03/2020
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date
16/03/2020
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Kind regards
Capital Markets
Lyxor ETF
capital.markets@lyxor.com
+44 207 762 5599