London Stock Exchange : Liberty Mutual Finalizes Sale of Russian Affiliate

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC

Arthur Cox Building

Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2, D02 CK 83

Ireland

(the 'Issuer')



February 7, 2020

Re: 1 .75% Senior Notes due 2024

LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE FINALIZES SALE OF LIBERTY INSURANCE (JSC) TO SOVCOMBANK

On February 7, 2020, Liberty Mutual's subsidiary, Liberty UK and Europe Holdings Limited, closed on the sale of its entire 99.99% interest in its Russian insurance affiliate, Liberty Insurance (JSC) to PJSC Sovcombank.

Please refer to the Sovcombank's websitefor the official press release and company information.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual'spurpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact:

Edward Peña

Director, Investor Relations

Liberty Mutual Group

(857) 224-6655

Investor_relations@LibertyMutual.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.