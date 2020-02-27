London Stock Exchange : Liberty Mutual Reports Q4 2019 Results

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC

Arthur Cox Building

Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2, D02 CK 83

Ireland

(the 'Issuer')



February 27, 2020

Re: 1 .75% Senior Notes due 2024

Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., the parent and guarantor of the Issuer of the above captioned notes (the 'Company'), wishes to announce that it has released its quarterly and full year financial results and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Please refer to the Company's Investor Relations website at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investorsfor more information.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, commercial multiple-peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation, reinsurance, commercial property, surety, and general liability.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com

Contact:

Edward Peña

Director, Investor Relations

Liberty Mutual Group

(857) 224-6655

Investor_relations@LibertyMutual.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.