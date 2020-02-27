Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Liberty Mutual Reports Q4 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:44pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC - IRSH
Liberty Mutual Reports Q4 2019 Results
Released 17:32 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4138E
Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC
27 February 2020

Company Announcement

For immediate release

Liberty Mutual Finance Europe DAC

Arthur Cox Building

Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2, D02 CK 83

Ireland

(the 'Issuer')


February 27, 2020

Re: 1.75% Senior Notes due 2024

Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., the parent and guarantor of the Issuer of the above captioned notes (the 'Company'), wishes to announce that it has released its quarterly and full year financial results and management discussion and analysis for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Please refer to the Company's Investor Relations website at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investorsfor more information.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, commercial multiple-peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation, reinsurance, commercial property, surety, and general liability.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com

Contact:

Edward Peña

Director, Investor Relations

Liberty Mutual Group

(857) 224-6655

Investor_relations@LibertyMutual.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFZGZZNNGGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Liberty Mutual Reports Q4 2019 Results - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:34:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
01:05pINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : METRO Houston, Texas intends to award an order of well over USD 30 million to init
EQ
01:05pinvitation Annual Results 2019 Media Conference
TE
01:04pThanks To Captain Morgan, 'Morgans' Can Score Free Tickets To Los Angeles Football Club's Match This Weekend
PR
01:03pPETROLIA : Preliminary - non-audited 2019
AQ
01:03pMIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Norfolk
AQ
01:02pISIGN MEDIA : Receives Additional 300 Unit Release from Hi-Tek Media's Original Purchase Order for 1,000 Units for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
01:01pEIMSKIP : Results for the year 2019
PU
01:01pWIENER BÖRSE : CA Immo sues Republic of Austria and Province of Carinthia for damages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group