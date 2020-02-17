Log in
London Stock Exchange : LightwaveRF

02/17/2020 | 12:37pm EST
Regulatory Story
-
LightwaveRF
Released 17:30 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2594D
FTSE Russell
17 February 2020


LightwaveRF (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

17 February 2020

Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for LightwaveRF (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From
Start of Trading

FTSE AIM All-Share Index

24 February 2020

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSSFDFMWESSEFE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



LightwaveRF - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 17:36:03 UTC
