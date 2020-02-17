|
London Stock Exchange : LightwaveRF
02/17/2020 | 12:37pm EST
RNS Number : 2594D
FTSE Russell
17 February 2020
LightwaveRF (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for LightwaveRF (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
Index
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE AIM All-Share Index
24 February 2020
For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:
Australia
+1800 653 680
Hong Kong
+852 2164 3333
Japan
|
+81 3 4563 6346
London
+44 (0) 20 7866 1810
New York
+1866 551 0617
Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com
