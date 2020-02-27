London Stock Exchange : Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds

Dozens Savings plc

Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds

The Directors of Dozens Savings plc are pleased to announce that its March 2020 series bonds (the 'Bonds') will mature on Sunday, 1 March 2020. The Bonds represent the first series of Dozens Savings' 5.00% fixed-rate, secured £7 million bond programme. The Bonds trade under the ISIN 'GB00BJ09M815' and the ticker symbol 'DS01'.

Pursuant to the terms of Dozens Savings' Pricing Supplement dated 27 February 2019, holders of the 5% Secured Bonds March 2020 (the 'Bondholders') shall receive the principal of the Bonds, together with all interest due thereon, on Monday, 2 March 2020.

The last day of trading in respect to the Bonds shall be Friday, 28 February 2020. The Bonds shall be delisted on 08:00 on Monday, 2 March 2020.

Dozens Savings plc offers a fixed income financial investment product, namely, 5% fixed-rate secured bonds, to customers of its corporate parent, Project Imagine Ltd. Project Imagine aims to create an improved, second-generation financial management alternative from scratch-disrupting banking and money problems via a solution that enables users to pursue a simple and equitable financial future.

Further details regarding the Bonds are contained in Dozens Savings' Base Admission Document dated 14 February 2019 and its Pricing Supplement dated 27 February 2019, both of which can be found via the issuer's website, https://dozens.com/nex/.

The directors of Dozens Savings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Gemma Steel