Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds
Released 08:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0917E
Dozens Savings PLC
27 February 2020

Dozens Savings plc

Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds

The Directors of Dozens Savings plc are pleased to announce that its March 2020 series bonds (the 'Bonds') will mature on Sunday, 1 March 2020. The Bonds represent the first series of Dozens Savings' 5.00% fixed-rate, secured £7 million bond programme. The Bonds trade under the ISIN 'GB00BJ09M815' and the ticker symbol 'DS01'.

Pursuant to the terms of Dozens Savings' Pricing Supplement dated 27 February 2019, holders of the 5% Secured Bonds March 2020 (the 'Bondholders') shall receive the principal of the Bonds, together with all interest due thereon, on Monday, 2 March 2020.

The last day of trading in respect to the Bonds shall be Friday, 28 February 2020. The Bonds shall be delisted on 08:00 on Monday, 2 March 2020.

Dozens Savings plc offers a fixed income financial investment product, namely, 5% fixed-rate secured bonds, to customers of its corporate parent, Project Imagine Ltd. Project Imagine aims to create an improved, second-generation financial management alternative from scratch-disrupting banking and money problems via a solution that enables users to pursue a simple and equitable financial future.

Further details regarding the Bonds are contained in Dozens Savings' Base Admission Document dated 14 February 2019 and its Pricing Supplement dated 27 February 2019, both of which can be found via the issuer's website, https://dozens.com/nex/.

The directors of Dozens Savings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Gemma Steel
Executive Director
Dozens Savings plc
Email: hello@dozens.com
Tel: 0808 164 1020Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
NEX Corporate Advisor to Dozens Savings plc
Attn: Jon Isaacs
www.alfredhenry.com
Tel: +44 (0) 203 772 0021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NEXSEMFLIESSEEE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Maturity of March 2020 Series Bonds - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Takes Profit Hit, Loses More U.S. Market Share -- Update
DJ
03:51aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PR
03:50aB.C. RESIDENTS IN WET'SUWET'EN TERRITORY HAVE RIGHT TO POLICE PRESENCE : Blair
AQ
03:46aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
03:44aRISK INTELLIGENCE A/S : signs an agreement for the Risk Intelligence System with the NYK Group
AQ
03:40aNORDEA BANK ABP : Nordea has published its Annual Report
EQ
03:32aOCEANAGOLD : Enters Into $78.5 Million Gold Prepayment Arrangement
AQ
03:31aGSMA : ICT Industry Agrees Landmark Science-based Pathway to Reach Net Zero Emissions
BU
03:31aGrowth of Marine Scrubber Market to be Impacted by the Compliance with MARPOL Regulations | Technavio
BU
03:30aNokia deploys 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik virtual inspection trial
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group