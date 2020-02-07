Log in
London Stock Exchange : Measures adopted for MSP For Crops

02/07/2020 | 12:18pm GMT

This Ministry implements Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers of notified oilseeds and pulses qualifying Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms. PM-AASHA is an umbrella scheme comprising of Price Support Scheme (PSS),Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) andPrivate Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPSS).These schemes are implemented at the request of the State Governments / Union Territories. PSS is implemented for procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra at MSP, whereas PDPS is implemented for oilseeds. However, States/UTs may choose either PSS or PDPS in a given procurement season with respect to a particular oilseed crop for the entire State. PDPS does not involve any physical procurement but envisages direct payment of the difference between the MSP and the selling / modal price to pre- registered farmers selling oilseeds of prescribed FAQ norms within the stipulated period in the notified market yard through a transparent auction process. Besides, PPSS is also implemented for oilseeds on pilot basis and States have the option for implementation of PPSS in district/selected APMC(s) of district involving the participation of private stockist. However, if farmers gets better price in comparison to MSP, they are free to sell their produce in open market.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

****

APS/PK/BA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:11 UTC
