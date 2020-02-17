London Stock Exchange : Miscellaneous ? High Priority

Log in
London Stock Exchange : Miscellaneous

02/17/2020 | 11:42am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Norwegian Film Institute selects NAGRA's DVnor Organizer Media Asset Management solution for worldwide distribution of content

  • Parties extend existing partnership with secure storage and one-click distribution of content to film festivals around the world
  • Secure storage and distribution are enabled by the DVnor Organizer solution integrated with NAGRA content protection technologies

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - February 17th, 2020 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that the Norwegian Film Institute (NFI) has selected NAGRA's media asset management platform, DVnor Organizer, for secure storage and one-click distribution of its films to more than 170 film festivals worldwide. The solution will enable the NFI to receive, store and distribute new cinema titles in high-quality from all the major Norwegian film producers and production companies, as well as store more than 300 catalogue titles. It will also provide subtitling packages in different languages.

'We're delighted to extend our collaboration with NAGRA and the DVnor team on the deployment of a media asset solution that will make it easy for us to store and distribute our film assets around the world in a highly secure environment with just one click,' said Stine Helgeland, Head of Department Communications, Strategic Insight and International Relations, NFI. 'The best part is that all of our needs are met with one solution, making the process extremely efficient and streamlined.'

'Secure, efficient and smart content workflows are a must in today's film distribution environment and we're extremely proud that the NFI has entrusted us to store and distribute their film assets,' said Morten Solbakken, EVP & COO DTV at NAGRA. 'Our solutions are designed for film and content owners giving them with the peace of mind that their valuable content remains secure at every step of the process thanks to NAGRA's best-of-breed content protection technologies.'

DVnor Organizer is an end-to-end media asset management solution that gives content owners full control of their master files, with automated ingestion, quality control and secure storage. Files are transcoded and distributed worldwide from the secure NAGRA cloud leveraging NAGRA content security and NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions. NAGRA currently provides a library solution to the NFI allowing all Norwegian citizens with a public library card to have access to their film catalogue.

Meet the DVnor team at the upcoming European Film Market Festival taking place in Berlin from February 20 to 27. To schedule a meeting, click here.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com


Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
