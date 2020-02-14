Log in
London Stock Exchange : Month end portfolio information

02/14/2020 | 12:32pm EST
Regulatory Story
-
Month end portfolio information
Released 17:28 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1218D
Jupiter Asset Management Limited
14 February 2020

JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Month end portfolio information

All data is as at 31 January 2020

This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JGC.

Top Ten Holdings

%

Veolia Environnement

3.5

Orsted

3.0

Vestas Wind Systems

3.0

Cranswick

2.9

Nextrera Energy

2.8

Xylem

2.8

Siemens

2.6

Itron

2.6

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure

2.5

National Express

2.5

Total

28.2

Note: percentages are based on Total Assets

Country of Listing

%

United States

31.3

Japan

12.9

United Kingdom

11.9

Denmark

7.5

France

6.6

Germany

5.3

Norway

4.1

Italy

3.6

Canada

3.1

Others

12.8

Cash & Gearing

0.8

Note: percentages are based on Total Assets

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Spence

Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives

Jupiter Asset Management Limited,

Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1325

14 February 2020

JUPITER UK GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QSBKGE8ZO08A97

Month end portfolio information

All data is as at 31 January 2020

This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JUKG.

Top Ten Holdings

%

Puretech Health

6.6

Experian

6.1

Talktalk

5.0

Legal & General

4.7

Melrose Industries

4.4

Taylor Wimpey

4.3

Wh Smith

4.2

Manchester Utd

4.1

Lloyds Banking Group

4.1

Barclays

4.0

Total

47.5

Note: percentages are based on Total Assets

Country of Listing

%

United Kingdom

92.6

United States

9.8

Italy

3.9

Cash & Gearing

(6.3)

Note: percentages are based on Total Assets

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Spence

Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives

Jupiter Asset Management Limited,

Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1325

14 February 2020

JUPITER US SMALLER COMPANIES PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300HKKL9K1NY4TW55

Month end portfolio information

All data is as at 31 January 2020

This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JUS.

Top Ten Holdings

%

America's Car-Mart

5.7

Alleghany

4.5

Ensign Group

4.2

Old Dominion Freight

4.1

Addus Homecare

3.8

Gms

3.2

Construction Partners

3.2

Virtusa

3.1

Msc Industrial Direct

3.1

Palomar Holdings

3.1

Total

38.0

Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets

Sector Breakdown

%

Financial Services

27.8

Health Care

18.4

Materials & Processing

14.6

Technology

12.3

Producer Durables

11.7

Consumer Discretionary

9.5

Consumer Staples

2.7

Energy

1.7

Utilities

1.7

Cash & Gearing

(0.5)

Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Spence

Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives

Jupiter Asset Management Limited,

Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1325

14 February 2020

JUPITER EMERGING & FRONTIER INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800RLXLM87NO26S30

Month end portfolio information

All data is as at 31 January 2020

This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JEFI.

Top Ten Holdings

%

Corp Inmobiliaria Vesta

4.9

Samsung

4.8

Wilson Sons

4.7

Kcb Group

4.5

Netease

3.7

Taiwan Semiconductor

3.6

Mmc Norlisk

3.6

Lsr Group

3.6

Sk Hynix

3.6

Guaranty Trust Bank

3.2

Total

40.2

Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets

Country of Listing

%

Taiwan

16.9

United Kingdom

15.7

Mexico

10.1

Korea, Republic of

8.3

United States

7.3

Brazil

7.0

Hong Kong

6.6

United Arab Emirates

6.3

Russian Federation

5.4

Others

28.5

Cash & Gearing

(12.0)

Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Spence

Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives

Jupiter Asset Management Limited,

Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1325

14 February 2020


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Month end portfolio information - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
