London Stock Exchange : Month end portfolio information

|
JUPITER GREEN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845
|
|
Month end portfolio information
|
All data is as at 31 January 2020
|
|
This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JGC.
|
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
Veolia Environnement
|
3.5
|
Orsted
|
3.0
|
Vestas Wind Systems
|
3.0
|
Cranswick
|
2.9
|
Nextrera Energy
|
2.8
|
Xylem
|
2.8
|
Siemens
|
2.6
|
Itron
|
2.6
|
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure
|
2.5
|
National Express
|
2.5
|
Total
|
28.2
|
Note: percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
Country of Listing
|
%
|
United States
|
31.3
|
Japan
|
12.9
|
United Kingdom
|
11.9
|
Denmark
|
7.5
|
France
|
6.6
|
Germany
|
5.3
|
Norway
|
4.1
|
Italy
|
3.6
|
Canada
|
3.1
|
Others
|
12.8
|
Cash & Gearing
|
0.8
|
Note: percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Spence
Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives
Jupiter Asset Management Limited,
Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1325
|
|
|
|
14 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUPITER UK GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QSBKGE8ZO08A97
|
|
Month end portfolio information
|
All data is as at 31 January 2020
|
|
This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JUKG.
|
|
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
Puretech Health
|
6.6
|
Experian
|
6.1
|
Talktalk
|
5.0
|
Legal & General
|
4.7
|
Melrose Industries
|
4.4
|
Taylor Wimpey
|
4.3
|
Wh Smith
|
4.2
|
Manchester Utd
|
4.1
|
Lloyds Banking Group
|
4.1
|
Barclays
|
4.0
|
Total
|
47.5
|
Note: percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
Country of Listing
|
%
|
United Kingdom
|
92.6
|
United States
|
9.8
|
Italy
|
3.9
|
Cash & Gearing
|
(6.3)
|
Note: percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Spence
Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives
Jupiter Asset Management Limited,
Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1325
|
|
|
|
14 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUPITER US SMALLER COMPANIES PLC
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300HKKL9K1NY4TW55
|
|
Month end portfolio information
|
All data is as at 31 January 2020
|
|
This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JUS.
|
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
America's Car-Mart
|
5.7
|
Alleghany
|
4.5
|
Ensign Group
|
4.2
|
Old Dominion Freight
|
4.1
|
Addus Homecare
|
3.8
|
Gms
|
3.2
|
Construction Partners
|
3.2
|
Virtusa
|
3.1
|
Msc Industrial Direct
|
3.1
|
Palomar Holdings
|
3.1
|
Total
|
38.0
|
Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
Sector Breakdown
|
%
|
Financial Services
|
27.8
|
Health Care
|
18.4
|
Materials & Processing
|
14.6
|
Technology
|
12.3
|
Producer Durables
|
11.7
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
9.5
|
Consumer Staples
|
2.7
|
Energy
|
1.7
|
Utilities
|
1.7
|
Cash & Gearing
|
(0.5)
|
Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Spence
Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives
Jupiter Asset Management Limited,
Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1325
|
|
|
|
14 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUPITER EMERGING & FRONTIER INCOME TRUST PLC
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800RLXLM87NO26S30
|
|
Month end portfolio information
|
All data is as at 31 January 2020
|
This data will shortly be available on the investment manager's website at www.jupiteram.com/JEFI.
|
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
Corp Inmobiliaria Vesta
|
4.9
|
Samsung
|
4.8
|
Wilson Sons
|
4.7
|
Kcb Group
|
4.5
|
Netease
|
3.7
|
Taiwan Semiconductor
|
3.6
|
Mmc Norlisk
|
3.6
|
Lsr Group
|
3.6
|
Sk Hynix
|
3.6
|
Guaranty Trust Bank
|
3.2
|
Total
|
40.2
|
Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
Country of Listing
|
%
|
Taiwan
|
16.9
|
United Kingdom
|
15.7
|
Mexico
|
10.1
|
Korea, Republic of
|
8.3
|
United States
|
7.3
|
Brazil
|
7.0
|
Hong Kong
|
6.6
|
United Arab Emirates
|
6.3
|
Russian Federation
|
5.4
|
Others
|
28.5
|
Cash & Gearing
|
(12.0)
|
Note: all percentages are based on Total Assets
|
|
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Spence
Head of Investment Trusts and Alternatives
Jupiter Asset Management Limited,
Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1325
|
|
14 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|