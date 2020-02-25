London Stock Exchange : Morgan Stanley B.V. - All - Retirement

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 25 Cabot Square Canary Wharf London E14 4QA, England

February 25, 2020

Notice of Cancellation

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/Madam:

Please note that there has been a Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s) Issuer Unwind Amount Settlement Date XS1672128755 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 800,000.00 26-Feb-2020

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.