London Stock Exchange : Morgan Stanley B.V. - All - Retirement

02/25/2020 | 10:25am EST
Regulatory Story
Morgan Stanley B.V. - All - Retirement
Released 15:18 25-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0962E
Morgan Stanley B.V.
25 February 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 4QA, England

February 25, 2020

Notice of Cancellation

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/Madam:

Please note that there has been a Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)

Issuer

Unwind Amount

Settlement Date

XS1672128755

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

800,000.00

26-Feb-2020

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEPPUQGPUPUGAA
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Morgan Stanley B.V. - All - Retirement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 15:24:04 UTC
