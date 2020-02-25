London Stock Exchange : Morgan Stanley B.V. - Partial_Retirement



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 25 Cabot Square Canary Wharf London E14 4QA, England

February 25, 2020

Notice of Partial Cancellation

Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s) Issuer Unwind Amount Outstanding Amount Settlement Date XS1936044475 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 1,172,000.00 11,468,000.00 26-Feb-2020 GB00BZ128F06 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 700,000.00 1,561,251.00 26-Feb-2020 XS1374824289 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 950,000.00 27,170,000.00 26-Feb-2020

