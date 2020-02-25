London Stock Exchange : Morgan Stanley B.V. - Partial_Retirement

|
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
25 Cabot Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 4QA, England
February 25, 2020
Notice of Partial Cancellation
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Dear Sir/Madam:
Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):
|
ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)
|
Issuer
|
Unwind Amount
|
Outstanding Amount
|
Settlement Date
|
XS1936044475
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
1,172,000.00
|
11,468,000.00
|
26-Feb-2020
|
GB00BZ128F06
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
700,000.00
|
1,561,251.00
|
26-Feb-2020
|
XS1374824289
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
950,000.00
|
27,170,000.00
|
26-Feb-2020
In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
