Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : NMC Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
NMC Health
Released 18:27 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1810G
FTSE Russell
13 March 2020

NMC Health PLC (UK): Suspension of Listing

Treatment in the FTSE Russell Indexes - Update

13 March 2020

Further to the notice published on 04 March 2020, FTSE Russell has received feedback from market participants, specifically as it pertains to the price assigned to NMC Health while it remains suspended. In accordance with Section 4.18 of the Corporate Actions and Events Guide, it was previously communicated that NMC Health would be retained at its last traded price (938.40p) for the duration of its trading suspension.

However, FTSE Russell has noted that there are Depository Receipts (DR) representing NMC Health ordinary shares on a 1:1 basis currently trading on the US OTC market*. Consequent to feedback received from index users, FTSE Russell now proposes to replace the NMC Health close price with the DR OTC close price from the previous day on Wednesday 18 March 2020**. This is intended to ensure that NMC Health is held within the index at an objective and fair valuation with an appropriate index weight.

If and once NMC Health resumes trading, the price will revert back to the LSE price and the treatment detailed within the 04 March 2020 notice will be followed.

If NMC Health does not resume trading and it has been concluded to remove NMC Health in accordance with the Suspended Stocks' rule, FTSE Russell will further consult (via an Informative Notice) on the price which the deletion will be processed (e.g. zero or OTC DR price).

*Ticker: NMHLY; 12 March 2020 close price: USD 1.40.

**Tuesday 17 March 2020 OTC DR close price will be adjusted by the Wednesday 18 March 2020 spot rate.

FTSE Russell will continue to monitor and provide updates in 20 business day increments in accordance with the Suspended Stocks' rules. After 40 business days, if NMC Health remains suspended and retained within the index, its price will again be evaluated with any change to its current valuation communicated accordingly.

FTSE Russell intends to review the Suspended Stocks' rule within the Corporate Action guide with a view to clarifying the price which a suspended stock may be held, while there is another security trading that provides an appropriate valuation proxy.

If you have any comments, please contact your Client Service teambefore End of Day on Monday 16 March 2020.

FTSE Russell will publish a further notice confirming final treatment on Tuesday 17 March 2020.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSKKNBBFBKDBND
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



NMC Health - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 18:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23p22ND CENTURY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:23pINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Opera Limited, Beyond Meat Inc., and Westpac Corporation of Filing Deadlines
GL
03:22pIllinois Collegiate Teletherapy Company Offers Free Services to Closing College & K-12 Schools
BU
03:20pDelta, American, United in White House talks to receive government support
RE
03:20pGo Metals Clarification to Corporate Update
NE
03:19pCAMBRIAN MINERALS : STANDARD METALS PROCESSING, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:19pFIRST BANCORP /NC/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company Following Acquisition by Biglari Holdings Inc.
BU
03:18pNETFLIX : Virus Thrusts Hollywood Into a Real-Life Medical Drama
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group