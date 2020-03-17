Log in
London Stock Exchange : NMC Health

03/17/2020 | 02:35pm EDT
Regulatory Story
NMC Health
Released 18:30 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5307G
FTSE Russell
17 March 2020

NMC Health PLC (UK): Suspension of Listing

Treatment in FTSE Russell Indexes - Final Update

17 March 2020

Further to the notice published 13 March 2020, FTSE Russell would like to confirm the following treatment in regards to the NMC Health trading suspension, and specifically the price which will be assigned to NMC Health.

FTSE Russell has concluded to replace the NMC Health close price on Wednesday 18 March 2020 with the Depository Receipt OTC close price (SEDOL BWWC450) from Thursday 12 March 2020- the latest close price prior to the publication of the FTSE Russell notice on 13 March 2020. This is intended to ensure that index treatment does not create any unintended consequences to the trading activity and pricing of the NMC Health DR OTC line.

Therefore the price which will be assigned to NMC Health at the close on Wednesday 18 March 2020, and ongoing, will be 111.63p(ADR close price X spot (exchange) rate on Thursday 12 March 2020).

For the avoidance of doubt, if and once NMC Health resumes trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the index price will revert back to the LSE price and the treatment detailed within the 04 March 2020notice will be followed.

If NMC Health does not resume trading and it has been concluded to remove NMC Health in accordance with the Suspended Stocks' rule, FTSE Russell will further consult (via an Informative Notice) on the price which the deletion will be processed (e.g. zero or OTC DR price).

FTSE Russell will continue to monitor and provide updates in 20 business day increments in accordance with the Suspended Stocks' rules.

FTSE Russell intends to review the Suspended Stocks' rule within the Corporate Action guide with a view to clarifying the price which a suspended stock may be held, while there is another security trading that provides an appropriate valuation proxy.

If you have any questions, please contact your Client Service team.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
NMC Health - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:34:05 UTC
