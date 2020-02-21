London Stock Exchange : NOTICE OF INTENTION TO POTENTIALLY REFINANCE

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED(IF THEY ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM), OR FROM OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS (IF THEY ARE LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM).

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

This Notice is addressed only to holders of the Notes (as defined below) and persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it ('relevant persons'). It is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Notice relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS, AN OFFER FOR SALE, EXCHANGE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF, OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY, EXCHANGE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014







NOTICE OF INTENTION TO POTENTIALLY REFINANCE

CONTEGO CLO IV DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

(a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with registered number 590668 and having its registered office in Ireland)





21 February 2020

Dear Sirs

CONTEGO CLO IV DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

€211,800,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614207279/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614206388/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614206206

Rule 144A ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614206545/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614207519/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614206461)

€31,600,000 Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614206628/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614207196/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614206891

Rule 144A ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614206974/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614207436/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614207352)

€10,000,000 Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1622189212/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1622188594/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1622188677

Rule 144A ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1622187786/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1622182472/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1622182985)

€21,000,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614207600/ CM Non-Voting Notes X1614207865/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614207782

Rule 144A ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614208087/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614208244/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614207949)

€16,200,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614208160/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614208830/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614208590

Rule 144A ISIN: CM Voting Notes XS1614208327/ CM Non-Voting Notes XS1614208756/ CM Non-Voting Exchangeable Notes XS1614208673)

€22,400,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: XS1614209051

Rule 144A ISIN: XS1614209218)

€11,400,000 Class F Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: XS1614209481

Rule 144A ISIN: XS1614209648)

€37,500,000 Subordinated Notes due 2030

(Regulation S ISIN: XS1614210067

Rule 144A ISIN: XS1614210141)

(the 'Notes')

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO POTENTIALLY REFINANCE

To the extent that this announcement is deemed to contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014, this announcement is made by the Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to the trust deed dated 5 July 2017 constituting the Notes and made between, amongst others, ourselves, U.S. Bank Trustees Limited as the Trustee and Five Arrows Managers LLP as the Collateral Manager (including the conditions of the Notes set out in schedule 3 (Conditions of the Notes) thereto (the 'Conditions')), as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the 'Trust Deed'). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Trust Deed.

The Issuer hereby announces that is has been informed there have been discussions among certain Subordinated Noteholders to explore exercising a right to call an Optional Redemption of the Rated Notes in whole by way of refinancing pursuant to Condition 7(b)(i) (Optional Redemption of the Rated Notes in Whole - Subordinated Noteholders). Further, it is proposed that certain amendments will be made to the Transaction Documents to take effect upon completion of the proposed refinancing referred to above.

Additional notices and documentation will be provided to Noteholders as required by the Transaction Documents.

Please note, this notice is not a Redemption Notice in accordance with Condition 7(b)(iv) (Terms and Conditions of an Optional Redemption).

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.

No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this Notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.







For and on behalf of:

CONTEGO CLO IV DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

By:





Name:

Title:

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +353 1 614 6240

Email: Ireland@tmf-group.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.