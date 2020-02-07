Log in
London Stock Exchange : Net Asset Value

02/07/2020 | 11:53am EST
Regulatory Story
FinEx Funds plc - IRSH
Net Asset Value
Released 16:49 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3984C
FinEx Funds plc
07 February 2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Immediate Release

07 February 2020

FinEx Funds plc (the 'Company')

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the 'Fund')

Re: Net Asset Value

Fund

Date

Ticker Symbol

ISIN code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Net Asset Value

NAV per Share

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF USD Share Class

06.02.2020

FXRU

IE00BD5FH213

5,362,320

USD

65,466,459.87

12.2086

Enquiries to:

Maples and Calder

Ciaran Cotter

+353 1 619 2033

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Net Asset Value - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 16:52:01 UTC
