London Stock Exchange : Net Asset Value
02/07/2020 | 11:53am EST
FinEx Funds plc
07 February 2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Immediate Release
07 February 2020
FinEx Funds plc (the 'Company')
FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the 'Fund')
Re: Net Asset Value
Fund
Date
Ticker Symbol
ISIN code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Net Asset Value
NAV per Share
FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF USD Share Class
06.02.2020
FXRU
IE00BD5FH213
5,362,320
USD
65,466,459.87
12.2086
Enquiries to:
Maples and Calder
Ciaran Cotter
+353 1 619 2033
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.
END
