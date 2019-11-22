London Stock Exchange : New Investor Relations Website

22 November 2019

Equals Group plc

('Equals' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

New Investor Relations Website

Equals Group, the e-banking and international payments group, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new investor relations website, reflecting the Group's recent rebranding.

The new site, which is found at https://equalsplc.com/,provides further information relating to Equals' acquisitions, licences, and products. Investors can also subscribe to the Group's news alerts via https://equalsplc.com/content/investors/alert.asp.

Equals Group plc Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO Richard Cooper, Group CFO +44 (0) 20 7778 9308 Yellow Jersey Charles Goodwin Joe Burgess Annabel Atkins +44 (0) 7747 788 221 +44 (0) 7796 325 254 +44 (0) 7983 557 851

