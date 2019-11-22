Log in
London Stock Exchange : New Investor Relations Website

11/22/2019 | 02:07am EST
RNS Reach Story
New Investor Relations Website
Released 07:00 22-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 2917U
Equals Group PLC
22 November 2019

22 November 2019

Equals Group plc

('Equals' or 'the Group' or 'the Company')

New Investor Relations Website

Equals Group, the e-banking and international payments group, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new investor relations website, reflecting the Group's recent rebranding.

The new site, which is found at https://equalsplc.com/,provides further information relating to Equals' acquisitions, licences, and products. Investors can also subscribe to the Group's news alerts via https://equalsplc.com/content/investors/alert.asp.

For more information, please contact:

Equals Group plc

Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO

Richard Cooper, Group CFO

+44 (0) 20 7778 9308

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Joe Burgess

Annabel Atkins

+44 (0) 7747 788 221

+44 (0) 7796 325 254

+44 (0) 7983 557 851

About Equals

Equals is a leading challenger brand in banking and payments that disintermediates the incumbent banks with a superior user experience and low-cost operating model. Our business enables personal and business customers to make easy, low-cost payments both domestically and in a broad range of currencies and across a range of products all via one integrated system. The Equals platform facilitates payments either direct to Bank Accounts or at 35 million merchants and over 1 million ATM's in a broad range of countries globally via Mobile apps, the Internet, SMS, wire transfer and MasterCard/VISA debit cards.

Equals provides money movement services to both personal and business customers through four channels: Currency Cards, Physical Currency, International Payments and Bank Accounts. The Currency Card and Physical Currency offerings facilitate multiple overseas payments at points of sale and ATM's whereas the International Payments channel supports wire transfer foreign exchange transactions direct to Bank Accounts. For Corporates, Equals has a market-leading business-expenses solution based around its corporate platform and prepaid card. This service can yield significant savings on a Corporate's expenses and procurement both domestically and overseas, through better controls and improved transparency. The platform also streamlines the downstream administrative processes and integrates into accounting software, thus saving costs. Equals offers retail and business bank accounts with all the functionality you would expect from a bank, namely faster payments, BACs, direct debits, international payments and a debit card.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
New Investor Relations Website - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
